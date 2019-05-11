medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

Running Linked to Lower Death Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 5, 2019 at 7:14 AM Anti-Aging News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Any amount of running was found to be associated with a reduced risk of death from any cause, revealed analysis published online in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.
Running Linked to Lower Death Risk
Running Linked to Lower Death Risk

It's not clear how good running is for staving off the risk of death from any cause and particularly from cardiovascular disease and cancer, say the researchers.

Show Full Article


Nor is it clear how much running a person needs to do to reap these potential benefits, nor whether upping the frequency, duration, and pace--in other words, increasing the 'dose'-- might be even more advantageous.

To try and find out, the researchers systematically reviewed relevant published research, conference presentations, and doctoral theses and dissertations in a broad range of academic databases.

They looked for studies on the association between running/jogging and the risk of death from all causes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer.

They found 14 suitable studies, involving 232,149 people, whose health had been tracked for between 5.5 and 35 years. During this time, 25,951 of the study participants died.

When the study data were pooled, any amount of running was associated with a 27% lower risk of death from all causes for both sexes, compared with no running.

And it was associated with a 30% lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease, and a 23% lower risk of death from cancer.

Even small 'doses'--for example, once weekly or less, lasting less than 50 minutes each time, and at a speed below 6 miles (8 km) an hour, still seemed to be associated with significant health/longevity benefits.

So running for 25 minutes less than the recommended weekly duration of vigorous physical activity could reduce the risk of death. This makes running a potentially good option for those whose main obstacle to doing enough exercise is lack of time, suggest the researchers.

But upping 'the dose' wasn't associated with a further lowering of the risk of death from any cause, the analysis showed.

This is an observational study, and as such, can't establish cause. And the researchers caution that the number of included studies was small and their methods varied considerably, which may have influenced the results.

Nevertheless, they suggest that any amount of running is better than none, concluding: "Increased rates of participation in running, regardless of its dose, would probably lead to substantial improvements in population health and longevity."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

Top Nutrition Tips for a Marathon Runner

Eat the right kind of foods choosing from these nutrition tips for the physical and mental preparation needed for endurance training as in marathon running, swimming and cycling.

Telomere Shortening And Ageing

Telomeres are cap- like structures at chromosome ends that play an important role in ageing and in the initiation and progression of various diseases.

Anti-Ageing and Benefits of Red Wine

Ageing process has always been an enigma. Recent research indicates that red wine could delay the process.

Quiz on Ageing

There are several myths associated with ageing and one such myth doing the rounds is that pain is a part of growing old. Is there a grain of truth in this? To find out, participate in this ...

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Ten Essential Stretches for Runners

Runners suffer from one universal problem - stiff joints and tensed muscles. Stretching exercises work on specific muscles and relieve stiffness, while increasing flexibility.

Winter Exercises

Winter exercise helps avoid the winter blues. The general tips for winter exercise, include dressing in layers, drinking lots of fluids, avoiding wind chills and alcohol, and wearing protective gear.

More News on:

Death FactsBereavementWinter ExercisesTen Essential Stretches for RunnersNeck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Skin Tuberculosis

Breasts - Structures and Types

Status of Online Medical Consultation in India Has Regulatory Issues
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive