by Iswarya on  September 16, 2020 at 9:18 AM Coronavirus News
'Rule of 6' Comes into Effect to Fight Coronavirus in the UK
To curb the rise in coronavirus cases, strict new limits on social gatherings have come into force in the UK, meaning that it is now illegal for groups of more than six to meet up in most regions.

In the latest attempt to control the recent surge in coronavirus infections, the "rule of six" kicked off on Monday midnight across England, reports Xinhua news agency.

The new rule is applied across indoor and outdoor settings, with police being able to disperse over six people and fine individuals involved.


Since March, the new restrictions were imposed after the country's reproduction increased to between one and 1.2 for the first time.

Over 3,000 COVID-19 cases were reported for the third day in a row the first time since May.

The "rule of six" simplifies and strengthens the social gathering rules, making it easier for Britons to understand and enforce the police.

Apart from a limited set of exceptions, including education and work, any social gatherings of over six people will be against the law.

Police officers have been authorized to disperse any unlawful gatherings and fine individuals 100 pounds ($128), doubling up to 3,200 pounds.

Organizers and facilitators of larger gatherings of over 30 people, like unlicensed music events, can be subjected to a fine of up to 10,000 pounds.

