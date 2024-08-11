About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Rs 50 Lakh Lifeline for Rare Disease Patients

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 11 2024 11:30 PM

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Singh Patel, announced that up to Rs. 50 lakhs per patient has been allocated for the treatment of rare diseases. (1 Trusted Source
Details of National Policy for Rare Diseases

Go to source)
The National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD) was launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in March 2021. Since then, "a total of 1,118 patients have benefited,” Patel informed.

Rare or orphan diseases are least understood of all chronic diseases. They are more common than projected and kill more people than cancer and HIV together.
“The financial support of up to Rs. 50 lakhs per patient is provided for the treatment at the notified centres of excellence (CoEs) for rare diseases,” the minister added. Based on the recommendation of the Central Technical Committee for Rare Diseases (CTCRD), presently 63 rare diseases are included under NPRD, Patel said.

There are also 12 CoEs, where patients can register themselves to avail of financial assistance. The CoEs include premier Government tertiary hospitals that come with facilities for the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of rare diseases.

Understanding Rare Diseases

There are about 7,000 known rare diseases, affecting around 8 percent of the world’s population. About 75 percent of rare disease patients happen to be children. The NPRD identifies and categorises rare diseases into 3 groups: disorders that can be controlled to one-time curative treatment; those that require long-term/lifelong treatment with a relatively lower cost of treatment; and those that need definitive treatment but challenges are to make an optimal patient selection for benefit, very high cost, and lifelong therapy.

Rare or orphan diseases are the least understood of all the categories of chronic diseases. gene disorders. Almost 50% of those affected are children and 30% of these children will not live beyond the age of 5. It takes nearly 7 years to diagnose a ...
“The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has obtained exemption from the Department of Expenditure on Goods & Services Tax (GST) and Basic Customs Duty on drugs imported for Rare Diseases for individual use and through CoE,” Patel said.

Further, she informed that a National Consortium for Research and Development on Therapeutics for Rare Diseases (NCRDTRD) has also been established to streamline research activities for rare diseases.

World Rare Disease Day: Improving the accessibility of genetic testing and counseling services for rare diseases will enable early detection and prompt intervention.
Reference:
  1. Details of National Policy for Rare Diseases - (https://pib.gov.in/PressReleseDetailm.aspx?PRID=2043516)
Source-IANS
In India, it appears that a key obstacle to effectively combating rare diseases is lack of awareness and insufficient diagnosis.

