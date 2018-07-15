medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

Routine Screening and Treatment for Opioid Abuse Recommended to Reduce Opioid Epidemic in US

by Thilaka Ravi on  July 15, 2018 at 10:32 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Health care providers should routinely screen and treat patients for opioid abuse when they come to clinics and hospitals seeking other services. If done effectively this can help stem the opioid epidemic and related increases in HIV, hepatitis C and other infections in the US, observe experts.
Routine Screening and Treatment for Opioid Abuse Recommended to Reduce Opioid Epidemic in US
Routine Screening and Treatment for Opioid Abuse Recommended to Reduce Opioid Epidemic in US

That's one of five recommendations outlined in a paper published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. The paper supports a newly published document that outlines the proceedings of a workshop convened on the topic by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

"Treatment can save lives," said one of the paper's authors, Todd Korthuis, M.D., M.P.H. "The national opioid epidemic can turn around if we embrace opioid use disorder as a chronic medical condition that needs treatment instead of a moral issue or the result of poor willpower."

Korthuis, who is a professor of medicine (general internal medicine and geriatrics) and head of addiction medicine in the OHSU School of Medicine, also participated in the National Academies workshop and reviewed the resulting proceedings document. He co-wrote the paper with Sandra A. Springer, M.D., of the Yale School of Medicine and Carlos del Rio, M.D., of the Emory University School of Medicine, both of whom also participated in the workshop.

The workshop highlighted one of the many dire consequences of the opioid epidemic: more people are turning to injection drug use after their opioid prescriptions are cut off, which in turn has led to an increase in life-threatening infections of the skin, joint, blood, bone and more. These serious infections require expensive and lengthy hospital treatments, but most hospital staff don't regularly address the root cause: drug addiction.

OHSU is one of a few U.S. hospitals that already routinely screens and treats patients for opioid abuse when they come to OHSU for other services. Opioid use disorder treatment at OHSU is initiated through a novel service called Project IMPACT, or Improving Addiction Care Team, in which physicians, social workers, peer-recovery mentors and others meet with hospitalized patients who have drug use issues and begin addiction treatment during hospitalization. Honora Englander, M.D., an associate professor of medicine (hospital medicine) in the OHSU School of Medicine, presented Project IMPACT at the National Academies workshop.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Related Links

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.

Drug Abuse in Pregnancy

Drug Abuse in Pregnancy

Drug abuse during pregnancy has an adverse effect on the mother as well as the fetus. It is advisable to stop usage of illicit drugs well before pregnancy.

Impact of Drug Abuse on Health and Society

Impact of Drug Abuse on Health and Society

Drug abuse is a negative social trend that pushes youth to drug addiction in the pretext of getting psychological effects like excitation.

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Detox

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing doctor. Find ways to beat prescription painkiller abuse.

More News on:

Cannabis Drug Abuse Drug Detox Painkiller Addiction Prescription Drug Abuse 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Menstruation

Test Your Knowledge on Menstruation

Menstruation or period is the discharge of blood and mucus called menses from the uterus via the ...

 Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder?

Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder?

Chronic dieting is associated with eating disorders that mainly include unhealthy eating practices ...

 Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?

Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?

Some medications affect the normal function of thyroid gland leading to thyroid function disorders ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...