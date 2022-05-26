Common Prostate Cancer Drugs Less Safe, Reveals New Study

Advertisement

Abiraterone and enzalutamide were both found to be relatively safe in clinical trials, but concerns that the population of patients who participated in the trials was different than those in real-life settings prompted the researchers to take another look at the effects of the drugs.The study analyzed patients with only Medicare health insurance, and the majority of men studied were significantly older than those in the drugs' clinical trials.," said Lillian Y. Lai, M.D., M.S., a National Institutes of Health T32 Urologic Oncology Research Fellow at Michigan Medicine and the first author of the study.."Since metabolic and cardiovascular conditions tend to be under the purview of primary care providers, Lai and her fellow authors recommend team-based care that involves PCPs for patients with advanced prostate cancer as a way to manage these higher risks.," Lai said.."Source: Medindia