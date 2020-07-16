by Ramya Rachamanti on  July 16, 2020 at 12:05 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Routine Physical Activity May Improve Cognition in Kids
Physical activity is linked to better cognitive ability, which in turn improves academic performance in school, according to the study lead by Associate Professor Keita Kamijo at the University of Tsukuba and Assistant Professor Toru Ishihara at Kobe University.

Understanding the effects of physical activity on cognition has been difficult for several reasons. "Previous studies looked at the issue too broadly," explains Professor Kamijo, "When we broke down the data, we were able to see that physical activity helps children the most if they start out with poor executive function."

Executive functions refer to three types of cognitive skills. The first is the ability to suppress impulses and inhibit reflex-like behaviors or habits. To assess this ability, children were asked to indicate the color in which words like "red" and "blue" were displayed on a computer screen.


This is easy when the words and colors match ("red" displayed in red font), but often requires inhibition of a reflex response when they don't ("red" displayed in blue font).

The second skill is the ability to hold information in working memory and process it. This was evaluated by testing how well children could remember strings of letters that vary in length. The third cognitive skill is mental flexibility.

This was measured by asking children to frequently switch the rules for categorizing colored circles and squares from shape-based to color-based.

Professor Kamijo and Professor Ishihara, and their colleagues re-analyzed the data from previous experiments in which executive function was assessed in children before and after several months of daily intervention with physical activity, such as aerobic activities, ball games, and playing tag.

They looked at a factor that was missed in the initial analyses. That is, they considered whether the effectiveness of the intervention depended on the initial baseline scores.

The researchers found that cognitive skills, which have been shown to closely associate with academic performance, improved most in children whose skills were initially poor. The team also found that increased time spent doing regular physical activity did not negatively affect cognitive function in children who started out with better cognitive functions.

The finding that daily physical activity can improve executive function in children who might need it the most has some practical implications. "Because the cognitive functions evaluated in our study are related to academic performance," says Professor Kamijo, "we can say that daily physical activity is critical for school-aged children. Our findings can help educational institutions design appropriate systems for maximizing the effects of physical activity and exercise."



Source: Newswise

Recommended Reading

Benefits of Aerobic Exercises
Aerobics is a physical exercise that includes activities like dance, cycling, running, stretching and many more. Aerobic exercise can benefit your health in many ways.
READ MORE
Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss
Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.
READ MORE
Dyspraxia
Dyspraxia is a developmental disorder characterized by difficulty in controlling the muscles, leading to impairment of motor skills, memory and cognition.
READ MORE
Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap
Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.
READ MORE
Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity
Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.
READ MORE
Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness
If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.
READ MORE
Workout Pain
Whether you’re getting prepped for a marathon or a fitness enthusiast, physical activity is essential. Workout pain is often unavoidable but it is important to recognize the type of pain.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

More News on:

Height and Weight-KidsTop Health Tips to Overcome TirednessDiet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight LossMantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical ActivityMalnutrition to Obesity - The Big LeapWorkout PainDyspraxia