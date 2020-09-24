Routine Blood Test may Predict COVID-19 Death Risk

"We wanted to help discover ways to identify high-risk COVID patients as early and as easily as possible who are likely to become severely ill and may profit from aggressive interventions," stated senior author John M. Higgins, MD, an investigator in the Department of Pathology at MGH and an associate professor of Systems Biology at Harvard Medical School (HMS).
‘A subsequent increase in RDW levels after hospital admission was linked to a higher risk of death in COVID-19 patients.
The study concluded that "RDW measured at admission and during hospitalization was linked to a statistically significant rise in death. RDW is a routine lab test that may be useful in determining the risk of hospitalized patients with COVID-19."
Patients with RDW values above the normal range when they were admitted had 2.7 times higher risk of dying, with a death rate of 31 percent than 11 percent in patients with normal RDW values, the study reported. Raising RDW levels during the hospital stay were also linked to a higher risk of dying.
The researchers are currently seeking to reveal the mechanisms that cause RDW elevations in severe COVID-19 cases. "Such discoveries could point to novel treatment strategies or identify better markers of disease severity," noted co-author Aaron Aguirre.
Source: Medindia