by Iswarya on  September 24, 2020 at 9:07 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Routine Blood Test may Predict COVID-19 Death Risk
Routine blood test may provide key evidence to whether patients admitted to the hospital with the coronavirus face a higher risk of death, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

The standard test quantifies the variation in the size of red blood cells, called red cell distribution width (RDW), which was correlated with patient death, researchers said in a statement from the hospital.

"We wanted to help discover ways to identify high-risk COVID patients as early and as easily as possible who are likely to become severely ill and may profit from aggressive interventions," stated senior author John M. Higgins, MD, an investigator in the Department of Pathology at MGH and an associate professor of Systems Biology at Harvard Medical School (HMS).


The study concluded that "RDW measured at admission and during hospitalization was linked to a statistically significant rise in death. RDW is a routine lab test that may be useful in determining the risk of hospitalized patients with COVID-19."

Patients with RDW values above the normal range when they were admitted had 2.7 times higher risk of dying, with a death rate of 31 percent than 11 percent in patients with normal RDW values, the study reported. Raising RDW levels during the hospital stay were also linked to a higher risk of dying.

The researchers are currently seeking to reveal the mechanisms that cause RDW elevations in severe COVID-19 cases. "Such discoveries could point to novel treatment strategies or identify better markers of disease severity," noted co-author Aaron Aguirre.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Coronavirus Facts from Autopsy Reports of COVID-19 Patients
Autopsies onCOVID-19 patients reveals a lot of information on the virus. There have been no reports of COVID-19 transmission between a corpse and a pathologist.
READ MORE
Coronavirus: Mother-to-Child Vertical Transmission Routes Identified
Vertical transmission routes of coronavirus from mother to newborn have been identified and defined with more clarity. The transmission happens when the mother is pregnant with the baby, soon after delivery or by superficial exposure to coronavirus.
READ MORE
Latest Study Shows How Indians are Practicing Social Distancing to Fight the Coronavirus
India is under strict lockdown and over 50,000 coronavirus cases are in the country. The entire nation has been cautiously quarantining themselves to stop the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing remains the most effective tool against the ...
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.
READ MORE
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.
READ MORE
Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs.
READ MORE
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.
READ MORE
Torsion Testis
Torsion occurs when the testis spins, twisting the spermatic cord, causing reduced blood flow and testicular damage. Timely surgery may be needed to save the testis.
READ MORE
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

ThalassemiaUndescended TesticlesDeath FactsVaricoceleBereavementQuiz on DepressionTesticle Pain - Symptom EvaluationBlood in Stools - Symptom EvaluationBombay Blood GroupTorsion Testis