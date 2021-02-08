by Colleen Fleiss on  August 2, 2021 at 11:10 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Rotavirus Vaccine Rotavac 5D Receives WHO Prequalification
Bharat Biotech's rotavirus vaccine Rotavac 5D has been awarded prequalification by World Health Organisation (WHO).

The new variant of Rotavac is a unique rotavirus vaccine formulation that can be administered without a buffer. Its low dose volume (0.5 ml) facilitates easy vaccine logistics, cold chain management and low biomedical waste disposal post-vaccination. It is used for the prevention of rotavirus infection, which is prevalent in infants and young children.

"Rotavac and Rotavac 5D are projects conceived, innovated, and executed in India; in collaboration with Indian and global partners. This is the culmination of a 30 year effort to develop a novel rotavirus vaccine, resulting in a major advancement in rotavirus disease prevention and reasserts India's leadership in developing and introducing rotavirus vaccines for the world. Today's announcement is an important step to further strengthen and fulfil Bharat Biotech's vision to address neglected diseases and prevent infections that continue to affect millions in the developing world," Bharat Biotech's Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella said.


Bharat Biotech developed the first generation, rotavirus vaccine, Rotavac under a public-private partnership with the Department of Biotechnology, and 16 other international partners, making it the largest ever social innovation project for public health.

In the developing world, Rotavac has been instrumental in addressing deaths due to rotavirus, the leading cause of severe diarrhoea among children less than five years of age around the world, resulting in more than 200,000 deaths and 2 million hospitalisations worldwide. Vaccinations are an important part of global public health efforts to meet the Sustainable Developmental Goals of UNDP.

Bharat Biotech has so far supplied more than 250 million doses of Rotavac.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Rotavirus Vaccine Downs Hospitalizations, Infant Deaths
Vaccination against rotavirus has led to a significant decrease in hospitalizations and deaths of children due to severe diarrhea in the Western Pacific region.
READ MORE
How Rotavirus can Cause Severe Gastrointestinal Disease?
Rotavirus induces intercellular calcium waves through ADP signaling, which contributes to diarrhea and vomiting, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Rotavirus Vaccine May Protect Children Against COVID-19
Scientists of virology in the College of Arts and Sciences at IU Bloomington are developing a dual vaccine that provides protection against rotavirus and coronavirus.
READ MORE
Bharat Biotech Launches New Rotavirus Vaccine to Prevent Diarrhea
Leading vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech announced the commercial roll-out of Rotavac 5D, lowest dose volume rotavirus vaccine in the world.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

More News on:

Vaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked