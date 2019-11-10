Rotavirus infection may play a task in the development of type 1 diabetes, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal PLOS Pathogens.

Rotavirus Infection may Turn on Type 1 Diabetes: Study

‘Vaccination against rotavirus may have an additional benefit in some kids of being primary prevention for type 1 diabetes. ’

Finally, they review population-level data suggesting that rotavirus vaccination may be associated with a decrease in the incidence of type 1 diabetes.



According to the authors, it will be important to identify which children are most likely to be protected by rotavirus vaccination. Moreover, future studies should aim to reveal disease mechanisms and directly demonstrate whether rotavirus infects the human pancreas prior to the onset of islet autoimmunity or type 1 diabetes.







Rotavirus remains the major cause of infantile gastroenteritis worldwide, although the advent of vaccination has substantially decreased associated mortality. Following the recent introduction of rotavirus vaccination, there has been a 15% decrease in the incidence of type 1 diabetes in Australian children under four years of age, suggesting that rotavirus vaccination could contribute to the primary prevention of this autoimmune disease. This finding complements human and animal studies implicating rotavirus in the development of type 1 diabetes in genetically susceptible children.