medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Rose Scent Improves Learning During Sleep

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 2, 2020 at 6:15 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Rose fragrance was found to improve learning during sleep, said researchers at the University of Freiburg - Medical Center, the Freiburg Institute for Frontier Areas of Psychology and Mental Health (IGPP) and the Faculty of Biology at the University of Freiburg. The findings of the study were published in the Nature Group's Open Access journal Scientific Reports.
Rose Scent Improves Learning During Sleep
Rose Scent Improves Learning During Sleep

For the study, first author and student teacher Franziska Neumann conducted several experiments with 54 students from two 6th grade classes of a school in southern Germany. The young participants from the test group were asked to place rose-scented incense sticks on their desks at home while learning English vocabulary and on the bedside table next to the bed at night. In another experiment, they also placed the incense sticks on the table next to them during a vocabulary test at school during an English test. The results were compared with test results in which no incense sticks were used during one or more phases.

Show Full Article


The results also suggest that the additional use of the incense sticks during the vocabulary test promotes memory.

Findings are suitable for everyday use

"One particular finding beyond the seminal initial study was, that the fragrance also works when it is present all night," says Kornmeier. "This makes the findings suitable for everyday use." Previous studies had assumed that the fragrance needs to be only present during a particularly sensitive sleeping phase. However, since this sleep phase needs to be determined by an effortful measurement of brain activity by means of an electroencephalogram (EEG) in the sleep laboratory, this finding was not suitable for everyday use. "Our study shows that we can make learning during sleep easier. And who would have thought that our nose could help considerably in this," says Kornmeier.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders can either be having difficulty in getting sleep or dozing off at inappropriate time.

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Test Your Knowledge on Sleep Paralysis

Sleep paralysis is a relatively common condition where a person is unable to move or talk while falling asleep or on waking up. It resolves spontaneously within a few minutes and is not serious. It may occur at any age but most common in adolescents ...

Foods Inducing Sound Sleep

Insomnia has become a serious health problem and people tend to depend on quick yet risky solutions to get rid of it. But here is the list of nature's best sleep inducing foods right in our kitchen.

Edible Flowers for Health

Flowers bloom to touch your soul with its beauty and bring out your innate healing potential. There are innumerable flowers, which are edible that enhance flavor, texture, and palatability to your food besides promoting health.

More News on:

Edible Flowers for HealthRose Water
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Novel Treatment Strategy Developed Against MERS

Baker's Cyst

Cycling to Work Helps You Live Longer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive