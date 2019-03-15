medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Root Cause Maths Anxiety Decoded

by Rishika Gupta on  March 15, 2019 at 11:18 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Maths anxiety has been found to be more in girls than boys. According to the researchers this has developed from the gendered stereotypes that revolve around his/her ability to crack maths.
Root Cause Maths Anxiety Decoded
Root Cause Maths Anxiety Decoded

Is your daughter more anxious over maths than your son? Blame gendered stereotypes about mathematics as well as anxiety of both teachers and parents, finds a study.

While mathematics is often considered a hard subject, not all difficulties with the subject result from cognitive difficulties. Many children and adults experience feelings of anxiety, apprehension, tension or discomfort when confronted with a maths problem.

The study, led by researchers from the University of Cambridge, showed that maths anxiety is seen more in girls than boys. The gender gap stems from the gendered stereotypes about the ability to crack maths.

Primary-aged children noted that they had been confused by different teaching methods, while secondary students commented on poor interpersonal relations with their math teachers.

Secondary students indicated that the transition from primary to secondary school had been a cause of maths anxiety, as the work seemed harder and they could not cope.

"Teachers, parents, brothers and sisters and classmates can all play a role in shaping a child's maths anxiety," Ros McLellan from the varsity's Faculty of Education, said in a statement.

"Parents and teachers should also be mindful of how they may unwittingly contribute to a child's maths anxiety. Tackling their own anxieties and belief systems in maths might be the first step to helping their children or students," McLellan added.

In a sample of 1,000 Italian students, the team found that girls in both primary and secondary school had higher levels of both maths anxiety and general anxiety.

More detailed investigation in 1,700 UK school children found that a general feeling that maths was more difficult than other subjects often contributed to maths anxiety, leading to a lack or loss of confidence.

Students also pointed to poor marks or test results, or negative comparisons to peers or siblings as reasons for feeling anxious.

Teachers and parents need to be aware that their own maths anxiety might influence their students' or child's maths anxiety, the researchers said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

One-On-One Math Tutoring Program can Relieve Maths Anxiety in Kids

Cognitive tutoring not only improves performance, but is also anxiety-reducing. It was surprising that researchers got remediation of math anxiety.

Children Who Ate Midday Meals Had Better Reading and Maths Skills

Primary school children who ate midday meals over an extended period were shown to have significantly better learning outcomes, find researchers of Indian-origin.

Fathers can Boost Daughters' Maths, Sons' Language Skills

Low-income fathers affect their adolescents' beliefs about themselves, and these beliefs influence their achievement by increasing their determination.

Visual Impaired People Use Visual Cortex in the Brain to Solve Maths

The visual cortex also known as the visual area, involved in doing maths is similar in both blind as well as sighted people.

Agoraphobia

Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder characterised by the patient avoiding spaces, crowds, or situations

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.

Asperger´s Syndrome

Asperger’s Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor skills, difficulty in social interactions, strange facial expressions, misplaced gestures and fixed routines. .

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.

Placebo Effects: Rare Insights

Placebo response is now generally well accepted. ‘Placebo response’ is the friend of the clinician and enemy of disease’.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD treatment includes pyschotherapy, behavior therapy and medications.

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called ‘tics’.

Xenophobia

Xenophobia can be studied from two different perspectives. First as a medical condition ‘phobia’ second as a cultural and social malaise. Xenophobia can manifest itself in several ways in a country.

More News on:

Anxiety Disorder Agoraphobia Asperger´s Syndrome Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Hyperventilation Bereavement Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Xenophobia Tourette Syndrome Placebo Effects: Rare Insights 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Ivy Gourd

Figure Foods

Wrinkles
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive