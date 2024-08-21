About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Role of Vascular Adhesion Molecule as Biomarker in Cardiovascular Diseases

by Jayashree Thakwani on Aug 21 2024 3:36 PM

Vascular Adhesion Molecules (VAMs) are believed to be significant contributors to the progression of cardiovascular diseases (CVD). Their involvement in processes such as inflammation, endothelial dysfunction, and plaque development indicates that they could serve as valuable biomarkers and therapeutic targets. A comprehensive understanding and strategic targeting of these molecules are anticipated to greatly enhance the prevention and biomarker-driven management of CVD (1 Trusted Source
The Plausible Role of Vascular Adhesion Molecules in Cardiovascular Diseases

Go to source).
A new article on Plausible Role of Vascular Adhesion Molecules in cardiovascular diseases was published in the journal, Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications.

What are Vascular Adhesion Molecule (VAMs)

Vascular adhesion molecule (VAM) refers to a term to elaborate on various types of molecules, which are essential in facilitating the interactions between cells, and connections of cells to the extracellular matrix. These interactions are particularly significant in the contexts of inflammatory processes and the modulation of immune cell activation.

The various molecules which are a part of VAMs include the Immunoglobulin Superfamily (IgSF), Intercellular Adhesion Molecules (ICAMs), Platelet Endothelial Cell Adhesion Molecule-1 (PECAM-1), commonly known as CD31, Mucosal Vascular Addressin Cell Adhesion Molecule-1 (MadCAM-1), and Selectin, E-selectin, Integrin, and Cadherin.

During the 1980s, researchers noted the significant impact of interactions among cells, as well as those between cells and the extracellular matrix, on various physiological and pathological processes. This understanding prompted extensive investigations into cell adhesion molecules. Since then, the identification of VAMs has been an evolving process characterized by significant progress in the fields of molecular biology, immunology, and cellular biology.

A Causal Role of PECAM-1 in Cardiovascular Diseases

In the latest article featured in Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications, Sun et al. made use of Mendelian randomization method of analysis to assess the causal or fundamental links of PECAM-1 in various cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).

A potential decrease in the risk of myocardial infarction and coronary heart disease has been observed with high levels of PECAM-1.

However, the research did not establish any causal links between PECAM-1 and hypertension, various forms of heart failure, stroke, or atrial fibrillation. Furthermore, to validate the findings, the researchers performed multiple supplementary tests. The significance of these results remains substantial, as this study was the first to apply Mendelian randomization to assess the causal role of PECAM-1 in nine cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). The data indicate that PECAM-1 may function as a biomarker for several CVDs.

In conclusion, VAMs play significant roles in a variety of diseases and are involved in several critical pathways.

Reference:
Source-Medindia


