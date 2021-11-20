About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Role of Proteins in Psoriasis Treatment

by Dr Jayashree on November 20, 2021 at 9:03 PM
Font : A-A+

Role of Proteins in Psoriasis Treatment

A key protein called TWEAK that damages skin cells in psoriasis patients is demonstrated by researchers at Lji's center for autoimmunity and Inflammation. These findings are published in the journal Science Immunology.

About 7.5 million Americans suffer from psoriasis, an autoimmune disease that shows up as patches of red, inflamed skin and painful, scaly rashes.

Advertisement


Although there are effective treatments for psoriasis, not everyone responds to these therapies and the relief is temporary.

"These therapies don't reduce disease by 100 percent, and they don't cure the disease, and if you take patients off those drugs, the disease almost always comes back", says La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) Professor Michael Croft, Ph.D.
Advertisement

Researchers thought that TWEAK protein might be a potential target for psoriasis to develop a new therapeutic option.

Based on the previous findings that TWEAK can interact with the most common type of skin, researchers investigated TWEAK-deficient mice and found that TWEAK is a driver of inflammation in psoriasis.

The new study also shows that TWEAK does not work alone, it teams up with two other proteins, called tumor necrosis factor (TNF) and interleukin-17 (IL-17), to trigger inflammation. This trio appears to control psoriasis.

The primary implication from these findings is that TWEAK will also be a good drug target.

To test this, the researchers used a mouse model of psoriasis to compare how well a TWEAK-inhibitor measured up to therapies inhibiting IL-17 or TNF.

The results suggest that inhibiting TWEAK will get the same therapeutic effect as inhibiting TNF or IL-17. This finding is especially encouraging because TNF and IL-17 are both FDA-approved drug targets for psoriasis.

Although human clinical trials remain to be done, a future for TWEAK inhibitors as therapies for many types of skin diseases is bright.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Scientists Identify Link Between Diet, Intestinal Stem Cells...
Delta-like SARS-CoV-2 Variants are Most Likely to Increase P... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
How Can We Keep the Brain Young?
How Can We Keep the Brain Young?
World Antimicrobial Awareness Week 2021 - Spread Awareness, Stop Resistance
World Antimicrobial Awareness Week 2021 - Spread Awareness, Stop Resistance
Plant-Based Diet - Effective Remedy Against Chronic Migraine
Plant-Based Diet - Effective Remedy Against Chronic Migraine
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Psoriasis Magical Millets for Your Health Baby Food - Basics Dry Skin Symptom Evaluation Nutrition IQ Foods that are Bad for your Skin Itchy Scalp Diet for Psoriasis Scalp Psoriasis Psoriasis Cure with Homeopathy: Fact or Fiction 

Recommended Reading
Psoriasis
Psoriasis
Psoriasis is a recurrent and complex inflammatory skin disorder that can have tremendous physical .....
Psoriasis Therapy can Reduce Coronary Inflammation
Psoriasis Therapy can Reduce Coronary Inflammation
Psoriasis therapy can reduce coronary inflammation, thereby lowering the risk of cardiac events. ......
Psoriasis Can Increase The Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
Psoriasis Can Increase The Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
The type of inflammation seen in psoriasis is known to promote insulin resistance and diabetes....
Diet for Psoriasis
Diet for Psoriasis
Learn what causes psoriasis, the appropriate diet to follow and the importance of diet in the ......
Baby Food - Basics
Baby Food - Basics
The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infant...
Dry Skin Symptom Evaluation
Dry Skin Symptom Evaluation
Dry skin a result in inadequate hydration of the skin. This could be either due to a reduced intake...
Foods that are Bad for your Skin
Foods that are Bad for your Skin
Hydration, sebum formation and skin acidity determine the skin condition. Along with aging and envir...
Magical Millets for Your Health
Magical Millets for Your Health
Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutriti...
Psoriasis Cure with Homeopathy: Fact or Fiction
Psoriasis Cure with Homeopathy: Fact or Fiction
Psoriasis, a chronic autoimmune skin disease has phases of exaggeration and remission. Homeopathic r...
Scalp Psoriasis
Scalp Psoriasis
Scalp psoriasis, a common skin disorder causes lesions on the scalp. There is no cure for scalp psor...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close