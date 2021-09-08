Role of Home Hospital During COVID-19 Surge

‘The home hospital model has a huge impact on the ongoing response to COVID-19 pandemic.’

The results of the retrospective analysis are published in"Our study shows that another benefit of home hospital care is that it can be a part of the pandemic playbook," said corresponding author David Levine, MD, MPH, MA, of the Division of General Internal Medicine and Primary Care at the Brigham.Home Hospital patients received a daily in-home or remote visit from an attending general internist and two daily in-home visits from a registered nurse from Mass General Brigham Home Care; they also had access to 24-hour physician coverage and cutting-edge connectivity, including continuous monitoring, video and texting.Over the period studied, 65 acutely ill patients were cared at home. Cumulatively, they were cared for at home for 419 days — or the equivalent of 5 percent of all medicine patients without COVID-19 who were cared for at the hospitals during that time.Researchers also noted that their study was limited to two sites, to a small cohort of clinicians, and to the pandemic conditions in Boston.Home hospital programs can create much-needed capacity by building on programs that many hospitals already have in place and do not require the financial and staffing resources of other approaches, such as field hospitals.Source: Medindia