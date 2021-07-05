Role Of Gut Bacteria Linked To Neurodegenerative Diseases

People with neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and ALS conditions exhibit changes in the bacterial composition of their digestive tract. Among the vast diversity of microbes found in the human body, a link between specific bacteria species and physical manifestations of neurodegenerative diseases has been found by a study at the University Of Florida, published in the journal PLOS Pathogens.



"Looking at the microbiome is a relatively new approach to investigating what causes neurodegenerative diseases. In this study, we were able to show that specific species of bacteria play a role in the development of these conditions. We also showed that some other bacteria produce compounds that counteract these 'bad' bacteria. Recent studies have shown that patients with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease are deficient in these 'good' bacteria, so our findings may help explain that connection and open up an area of future study," says Daniel Czyz, senior author of the study and an assistant professor in the UF/IFAS department of microbiology and cell science.



Most of the neurodegenerative diseases result due to misfolded protein aggregates that interfere with cell functioning and lead to disorders. The team thereby explored the pathology of protein aggregation via the digestive tract of a tiny, translucent worm called Caenorhabditis elegans by introducing certain bacteria into the worms.



‘New evidence links specific gut bacteria to neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and ALS. Hereditary transmission of the toxic protein aggregates found in these neurodegenerative conditions was also seen. This opens possible connections between gut bacteria and protein misfolding.’

Gut Bacteria and Neurodegenerative Diseases



As the toxic aggregates are capable of glowing under the microscope, colonization of certain bacteria species but not control bacteria, lit up not only the intestinal tissues, where the bacteria are but all over the worms' bodies - in their muscles, nerves and even reproductive organs.



It was also noted that the offspring of affected worms also showed increased protein aggregation, despite the fact that these offspring never encountered the bacteria originally associated with the condition. This suggests that bacteria are capable of generating hereditary signals to offsprings.



The worms colonized by the "bad" bacteria also lost mobility, a common symptom of neurodegenerative diseases. The study findings thereby open possible connections between gut bacteria and protein misfolding.



"The worms are only one millimeter long, and they each have exactly 959 cells. But in many ways, they are a lot like us humans -- they have intestines and muscles and nerves, but instead of being composed of billions of cells, each organ is just a handful of cells. They are like living test tubes. Their small size allows us to do experiments in a much more controlled way and answer important questions we can apply in future experiments with higher organisms and, eventually, people," says, Czyz.



The team is also exploring the possible connections between antibiotic-resistant bacteria and protein misfolding.



Source: Medindia As the toxic aggregates are capable of glowing under the microscope,It was also noted that thedespite the fact that these offspring never encountered the bacteria originally associated with the condition. This suggests that bacteria are capable of generating hereditary signals to offsprings.TheThe study findings thereby open possible connections between gut bacteria and protein misfolding.says, Czyz.The team is also exploring the possible connections between antibiotic-resistant bacteria and protein misfolding.Source: Medindia Most of the neurodegenerative diseases result due toThe team thereby explored the pathology of protein aggregation via the digestive tract of a tiny, translucent worm calledby introducing certain bacteria into the worms.

Recommended Reading Risk Factors for Alzheimers Disease Cognitively normal adults exhibiting atrophy of their temporal lobe or damage to blood vessels in the brain are more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease. READ MORE Amazing Benefits of Gut Bacteria The bacteria that live in the gut offer numerous health benefits such as synthesis of vitamin K, boosting immunity and metabolism of bile acids. READ MORE Modified Mediterranean-Ketogenic Diet may Reduce Alzheimer's Disease Risk Eating a a type of Mediterranean-ketogenic diet can affect the gut bacteria, thereby reducing the risk of developing memory-stealing diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD). READ MORE Antibiotics Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics. READ MORE Leaky Gut Syndrome Leaky gut syndrome is a condition caused by increased intestinal permeability of the gut. It resembles the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, characterized by excessive gas production and bloating. READ MORE MRSA - The Super Bug MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life-threatening. READ MORE Neck Cracking Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels. READ MORE Probiotics - Support System for the Gut Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the “good bacteria” in our gut. Science is yet to fully explore the healing potential of probiotics; meanwhile some studies have ruled in their favor. READ MORE Shigellosis Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery). READ MORE Spinocerebellar Ataxia Spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA) is a progressive, neurodegenerative, genetic disease, which has no cure and treated only symptomatically. READ MORE Your Guide to a Good Gut Bothered by digestive problems? Try adding prebiotics and probiotics in your diet for a good gut and better digestive health. READ MORE