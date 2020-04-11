Role of Biomarkers in Triple-negative Breast Cancer

However, in mice bearing higher Trop-2-expressing C13 and C39 tumors after Trop-2 transfection, SG provided a significant survival benefit, even compared to irinotecan.These results suggest that SG could provide better clinical benefit than irinotecan in patients with HRR-proficient tumors expressing high levels of Trop-2, as well as to patients with HRR-deficient tumors expressing low/moderate levels of Trop-2.Dr. Thomas M. Cardillo from Immunomedics, Inc said, "In recent years, there has been an increased focus on personalized cancer therapy."SG demonstrated significant clinical benefit across a range of solid tumors, including metastatic TNBC, hormone-positive breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, non-small-cell lung cancer, and metastatic urothelial carcinomas.It remains unclear from these results whether the overriding mechanism for SG sensitivity in these various tumor models is Trop-2 expression or defective HRR pathways, or their combination.Herein, the Oncotarget authors examined the HRR response in MDA-MB-231, being unresponsive to SG, including upregulation of Rad51 and levels of dsDNA breaks mediated by SG exposure, and compared it to that of SG-sensitive tumor lines to elucidate the role that this pathway plays in protecting cells from SG-mediated dsDNA breaks.Additionally, MDA-MB-231 cells transfected to express higher levels of Trop-2 were assessed in vivo for SG antitumor effects in comparison to parental tumors with low Trop-2 expression.However, this does not rule out SG being active in tumors with low Trop-2 expression and deficiencies in HRR.The Cardillo Research Team concluded in theirResearch Paper that, these data strongly support the hypothesis that as a biomarker, high surface Trop-2 expression on a patient's tumor may be predictive of a positive clinical outcome for SG therapy.Further, there are secondary biomarkers that may need to be considered for those patients with low/moderate Trop-2 expression or those with high Trop-2 expression that failed previous irinotecan therapy for reasons other than acquired resistance.Moreover, while high expression of Trop-2 was found to be a primary biomarker for SG efficacy, it should not be a limiting factor, because other secondary biomarkers coupled with Trop-2 expression may likewise be predictive of clinical benefit.For these reasons, future clinical trials will need to comprehensively examine potential biomarkers, in addition to Trop-2 expression, to generate a profile that will better identify those patients likely to benefit from SG therapy.Source: Eurekalert