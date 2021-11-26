About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Role of Allergic Inflammation in Skin Cancer Risk

by Dr Jayashree on November 26, 2021 at 10:56 PM
Font : A-A+

Role of Allergic Inflammation in Skin Cancer Risk

The expression of an allergy-related receptor chain for proinflammatory IL-13 cytokine (IL-13Ra1) is found to protect against experimental skin cancer, according to a new study carried out at Tampere University in Finland.

In allergic diseases such as allergic asthma, atopic eczema, and allergic rhinitis, the symptoms arise from the type 2 inflammatory response (type 2 inflammation). The key soluble transmitters of inflammation are a group of glycoproteins secreted by inflammatory cells called cytokines.

Advertisement


One of the key cytokines in type 2 inflammation is interleukin-13 (IL-13), which causes, among other things, bronchoconstriction, and increased mucus secretion in allergic asthma.

The basic finding of the study is that the tumors formed earlier and were more abundant in the absence of IL-13Ra1 than in its presence.

Mice were used as experimental animals in the study. Murine T cells show little expression of the IL-13 receptor and, somewhat surprisingly, the study found that IL-13 receptor deficiency led to an increase in the number of immune-suppressing regulatory T cells during the development of skin cancer.
Advertisement

While the exact mechanism remains unclear, it is clear that when the IL-13 receptor expression on the cell surface is absent during the development of cancer, the number of regulatory T cells increases, and the immune response is suppressed (skewed).

The study also shed new light on the relationship between inflammation and cancer. The abnormal accumulation of inflammatory cells after IL-13Ra1 deficiency strongly suggests that there is a chronic oxygen deficiency in the tumors associated with this abnormal new blood vessel formation. This potentially drives the formation of cancer.

This is an interesting finding because cellular signaling via the IL-13 receptor has been considered a very specific allergy-related phenomenon and it regulates the body's immune defense (inflammatory response) against cancer.

Researchers will continue to investigate the current finding at the molecular level. The current findings are published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology.

Two new lines of research opened up in the wake of this finding: both the basic immunological effect of immune response on cancer development and the molecule-level role of IL-13Ra1 in it, and on the other hand the effect of the IL-13 receptor on neovascularization.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Irregular Body Clock Plays a Role in the Most Prevalent Dis...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Top 7 Benefits of Good Oral Hygiene
Top 7 Benefits of Good Oral Hygiene
Healthy and Safer Thanksgiving 2021
Healthy and Safer Thanksgiving 2021
Long-Term Glycemic Control - A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
Long-Term Glycemic Control - A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Allergy Boils / Skin Abscess Skin Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Ultra-Violet Radiation Cancer Facts Pityriasis rosea Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Pemphigus 

Recommended Reading
Allergy - Symptom Evaluation
Allergy - Symptom Evaluation
An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, ......
Targeted Therapy for Inflammation of the Kidneys Identified
Targeted Therapy for Inflammation of the Kidneys Identified
Inflammation inhibitor, protein kinase C-a, delivered directly to kidneys may reverse the course of ...
Anti-Inflammatory Diet May Cut Down the Risk of Dementia
Anti-Inflammatory Diet May Cut Down the Risk of Dementia
Anti-inflammatory diet holds the potential to mitigate cognitive decline. The loaded healthy plant ....
Inflammation
Inflammation
Inflammation is the response of living tissue to injury due to a variety of causes that call upon .....
Allergy
Allergy
An allergy is a hypersensitive disorder of immune system. Substances that often cause allergic react...
Boils / Skin Abscess
Boils / Skin Abscess
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess ...
Pemphigus
Pemphigus
Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing b...
Pityriasis Rosea
Pityriasis Rosea
Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink ...
Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer
Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It can develop due to a continuous exposure to sun ...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...
Ultra-Violet Radiation
Ultra-Violet Radiation
Ultraviolet radiations are electromagnetic radiations with wavelengths shorter than the shortest wav...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close