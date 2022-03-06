About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Robots can Now Feel Pain

by Colleen Fleiss on June 3, 2022 at 11:21 PM
A new electronic skin developed by researchers learns from feeling "pain" and could help build a generation of smart robots with human-like sensitivity.

In earlier generations of electronic skin, that input data would be sent to a computer to be processed.

Cancer Pain

Cancer Pain


Every 1 out of 3 people undergoing cancer treatment experiences pain.
In the new e-skin, described in the journal Science Robotics, instead, a circuit built into the skin acts as an artificial synapse, reducing the input down into a simple spike of voltage whose frequency varies according to the level of pressure applied to the skin, speeding up the process of reaction.

The team used the varying output of that voltage spike to teach the appropriate skin responses to simulated pain, which would trigger the robot hand to react. By setting a threshold of input voltage to cause a reaction, the team could make the robot hand recoil from a sharp jab in the center of its palm.
Robots may Now Mimic Humans in Performing Tasks

Robots may Now Mimic Humans in Performing Tasks


New artificial intelligence (AI) technology allows robots to adapt to their performance tasks in a changeable environment by observing human behavior.
E-Skin That Can Feel Pain Developed

"What we've been able to create through this process is an electronic skin capable of distributed learning at the hardware level, which doesn't need to send messages back and forth to a central processor before taking action. Instead, it greatly accelerates the process of responding to touch by cutting down the amount of computation required," said Professor Ravinder Dahiya, of the University's James Watt School of Engineering.

"We believe that this is a real step forward in our work towards creating large-scale neuromorphic printed, electronic skin capable of responding appropriately to stimuli," he added.

To build an electronic skin capable of a computationally efficient, synapse-like response, the researchers printed a grid of 168 synaptic transistors made from zinc-oxide nanowires directly onto the surface of a flexible plastic surface. Then, they connected the synaptic transistor with the skin sensor present over the palm of a fully-articulated, human-shaped robot hand.

When the sensor is touched, it registers a change in its electrical resistance -- a small change corresponds to a light touch, and harder touch creates a larger change in resistance. This input is designed to mimic how sensory neurons work in the human body.

In other words, it learned to move away from a source of simulated discomfort through onboard information processing that mimics how the human nervous system works.

Source: IANS
Robots With Realistic Pain Expressions can Reduce Examination Errors

Robots With Realistic Pain Expressions can Reduce Examination Errors


A new way developed by researchers helps generate more realistic and accurate expressions of pain on the face of medical training robots.
