Robotic Surgery: How Specialty of Urology Leads the Way

Explore robotic surgery in urology: minimally invasive procedures, precise techniques, and faster patient recovery.

Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU)



‘#Urology is undergoing a revolution! #Robotic_surgery is no longer a futuristic concept—it's here, offering surgeons unmatched precision and patients benefits like less pain, smaller scars, and faster recovery. The future of surgery is now. #MedTech’

AINU Creates Global Forum to Redefine the Future of Urology Care

Advertisement

AINU - (https://ainuindia.org/)

Theis here, transforming patient care across India and beyond. With increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures offering smaller incisions, less pain, and faster recovery, robotic surgery is gaining widespread acceptance among patients from both urban and rural areas. ( )Thesuccessfully hosted Robo-Lap 2025, one of the country’s largest conferences dedicated to advancements in robotic and laparoscopic urology.The two-day event drew over 1,000 urologists from India, the UK, USA, Belgium, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, providing a platform for sharing clinical insights, discussing complex cases, and exploring emerging technologies shaping the future of urology and nephrology.The conference featured workshops, high-level deliberations, and case discussions focused on advanced urology procedures, including uro-oncology, reconstructive surgeries, and complex pediatric interventions. Experts highlighted how robotic and laparoscopic techniques enhance surgical precision, reduce invasiveness, and accelerate patient recovery.Dr. Mallikarjuna C, Managing Director & Chief Consultant Urologist at AINU, said, "—it created a forum for specialists worldwide to engage, share insights, and collectively reimagine the future of urology care. Platforms of this scale ensure the urology community stays at the forefront of robotic and minimally invasive surgery."He added, "Patients increasingly request smaller incisions, knowing it reduces pain and speeds recovery. Training in these procedures is not traditionally part of medical education, so this conference allowed practitioners to enhance skills and return home better equipped to deliver advanced care."Sandeep Guduru, CEO of AINU, emphasized, "Robo-Lap reflects our commitment to clinical excellence, continuous learning, and innovation. It’s a testament to AINU’s mission to push the boundaries of urology and nephrology care."Robo-Lap 2025 not only showcased cutting-edge surgical techniques but also fostered global collaboration, knowledge exchange, and academic rigor, reinforcing AINU’s leadership in advancing urology and nephrology practices worldwide.Source-Medindia