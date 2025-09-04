About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Robotic Surgery: How Specialty of Urology Leads the Way

by Colleen Fleiss on Sep 4 2025 6:39 PM

Explore robotic surgery in urology: minimally invasive procedures, precise techniques, and faster patient recovery.

The era of robotic urological surgeries is here, transforming patient care across India and beyond. With increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures offering smaller incisions, less pain, and faster recovery, robotic surgery is gaining widespread acceptance among patients from both urban and rural areas. ()

Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU)

The Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), () India’s largest single-specialty hospital chain for urology and nephrology, successfully hosted Robo-Lap 2025, one of the country’s largest conferences dedicated to advancements in robotic and laparoscopic urology.

The two-day event drew over 1,000 urologists from India, the UK, USA, Belgium, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, providing a platform for sharing clinical insights, discussing complex cases, and exploring emerging technologies shaping the future of urology and nephrology.

The conference featured workshops, high-level deliberations, and case discussions focused on advanced urology procedures, including uro-oncology, reconstructive surgeries, and complex pediatric interventions. Experts highlighted how robotic and laparoscopic techniques enhance surgical precision, reduce invasiveness, and accelerate patient recovery.

AINU Creates Global Forum to Redefine the Future of Urology Care

Dr. Mallikarjuna C, Managing Director & Chief Consultant Urologist at AINU, said, "Robo-Lap 2025 was not just about showcasing surgical innovations —it created a forum for specialists worldwide to engage, share insights, and collectively reimagine the future of urology care. Platforms of this scale ensure the urology community stays at the forefront of robotic and minimally invasive surgery."

He added, "Patients increasingly request smaller incisions, knowing it reduces pain and speeds recovery. Training in these procedures is not traditionally part of medical education, so this conference allowed practitioners to enhance skills and return home better equipped to deliver advanced care."

Sandeep Guduru, CEO of AINU, emphasized, "Robo-Lap reflects our commitment to clinical excellence, continuous learning, and innovation. It’s a testament to AINU’s mission to push the boundaries of urology and nephrology care."

Robo-Lap 2025 not only showcased cutting-edge surgical techniques but also fostered global collaboration, knowledge exchange, and academic rigor, reinforcing AINU’s leadership in advancing urology and nephrology practices worldwide.

Reference:
  1. AINU - (https://ainuindia.org/)
Source-Medindia
