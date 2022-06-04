About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Robotic Hand: 3D Printed Fingertip Feels Like Human Skin

by Hannah Joy on April 6, 2022 at 11:53 PM
Font : A-A+

Robotic Hand: 3D Printed Fingertip Feels Like Human Skin

Artificial fingertip with neural recordings was compared to the human sense of touch and it was found to be just like the human skin, reveal two papers published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface.

Machines can beat the world's best chess player, but they cannot handle a chess piece as well as an infant. This lack of robot dexterity is partly because artificial grippers lack the fine tactile sense of the human fingertip, which is used to guide our hands as we pick up and handle objects.

Advertisement


The research was led by Professor of Robotics & AI (Artificial Intelligence), Nathan Lepora, from the University of Bristol's Department of Engineering Maths and based at the Bristol Robotics Laboratory.

"Our work helps uncover how the complex internal structure of human skin creates our human sense of touch. This is an exciting development in the field of soft robotics - being able to 3D-print tactile skin could create robots that are more dexterous or significantly improve the performance of prosthetic hands by giving them an in-built sense of touch," said Professor Lepora.
Advertisement

Professor Lepora and colleagues created the sense of touch in the artificial fingertip using a 3D-printed mesh of pin-like papillae on the underside of the compliant skin, which mimic the dermal papillae found between the outer epidermal and inner dermal layers of human tactile skin. The papillae are made on advanced 3D-printers that can mix soft and hard materials to create complicated structures like those found in biology.

"We found our 3D-printed tactile fingertip can produce artificial nerve signals that look like recordings from real, tactile neurons. Human tactile nerves transmit signals from various nerve endings called mechanoreceptors, which can signal the pressure and shape of a contact. Classic work by Phillips and Johnson in 1981 first plotted electrical recordings from these nerves to study 'tactile spatial resolution' using a set of standard ridged shapes used by psychologists."

In our work, we tested our 3D-printed artificial fingertip as it 'felt' those same ridged shapes and discovered a startlingly close match to the neural data," said Professor Lepora.

"For me, the most exciting moment was when we looked at our artificial nerve recordings from the 3D-printed fingertip and they looked like the real recordings from over 40 years ago! Those recordings are very complex with hills and dips over edges and ridges, and we saw the same pattern in our artificial tactile data," said Professor Lepora.

While the research found a remarkably close match between the artificial fingertip and human nerve signals, it was not as sensitive to fine detail.

Professor Lepora suspects this is because the 3D-printed skin is thicker than real skin and his team is now exploring how to 3D-print structures on the microscopic scale of human skin.

"Our aim is to make artificial skin as good - or even better - than real skin," said Professor Lepora.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Health Day 2022 —
World Health Day 2022 — "Our Planet, Our Health"
How to Reduce Blood Sugar Spikes After Meals
How to Reduce Blood Sugar Spikes After Meals
Simple Tips to Overcome Eyestrain During Exams
Simple Tips to Overcome Eyestrain During Exams
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
3D Printing Technology Used in the Battle Against COVID-19
3D Printing Technology Used in the Battle Against COVID-19
3D printing technology is suited to address supply-demand imbalances caused by socio-economic ......
New 3D Printed Pill Samples Gut Bacteria to Improve Diagnosis and Treatment
New 3D Printed Pill Samples Gut Bacteria to Improve Diagnosis and Treatment
Newly developed 3D printed pill can sample the gut microbiome accurately and non-invasively, ......
New Way to 3D Print Living Skin, Complete With Blood Vessels
New Way to 3D Print Living Skin, Complete With Blood Vessels
Living skin can now be 3D-printed with blood vessels, said researchers....
Caregiving Robots With 3D Printers Created
Caregiving Robots With 3D Printers Created
A new design method was found to show promise in enabling the efficient design and fabrication of .....

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients Iron Intake Calculator Sanatogen Find a Doctor Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Vent Forte (Theophylline) Blood - Sugar Chart Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Diaphragmatic Hernia

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE