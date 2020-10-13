by Iswarya on  October 13, 2020 at 1:09 PM News on IT in Healthcare
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Robotic Assistance Could Make Colonoscopy Kinder and Easier
Novel breakthrough has been made by scientists to develop semi-autonomous colonoscopy, using a robot to guide medical equipment into the body.

The milestone brings closer the idea of an intelligent robotic system that can guide instruments to specific locations in the body to take biopsies or enable internal tissues to be examined.

A medical expert would still be on hand to make clinical decisions, but the difficult task of manipulating the device is handled by the robotic system.

The latest findings - 'Enabling the future of colonoscopy with intelligent and autonomous magnetic manipulation' - is the end of 12 years of study by an international team of scientists led by the University of Leeds.

Patient trials using the system may start next year or in early 2022.

Pietro Valdastri, the supervisor of the research, said, "Colonoscopy gives doctors a window into the world hidden deep inside the human body, and it gives an important role in the screening of diseases like colorectal cancer. But technology has remained unchanged for decades.

"What we have developed is a system that is easier for medical experts to operate and is less painful for patients. It marks an important step in the move to make colonoscopy much more broadly available."

Because the system is easier to use, the investigators hope this can improve the number of providers who can perform the procedure and allow for greater patient access to colonoscopy.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy
Colonoscopy is a widely used endoscopic procedure to screen individuals for colorectal cancer. It is very sensitive in detecting colorectal cancers.
READ MORE
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Colorectal screening is done using tests to detect blood in stool, colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy ordouble contrast barium enema or CT colonography.
READ MORE
Colorectal Cancer Screening with Flexible Sigmoidoscopy
Flexible sigmoidoscopy is an endoscopic procedure used to screen individuals for colorectal cancer suspected to be in sigmoid colon.
READ MORE
New Probe to Detect Inflammatory Bowel Disease During Routine Colonoscopy
A new probe has been designed using Raman spectroscopy that can detect inflammatory bowel disease better than current diagnostic procedures.
READ MORE
Crohns Disease
Crohn’s disease or regional enteritis is an inflammatory bowel disease that involves the small intestine and causes abdominal pain, diarrhea and bleeding.
READ MORE
Digestive Tract Ulcers Symptom Evaluation
A break in the mucus membrane lining of the digestive tract results in ulcers.
READ MORE
Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis is characterized by sac-like outpouching in the intestinal wall. Inflammation of diverticula results in diverticulitis.
READ MORE
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) causes recurrent abdominal pain or discomfort and a fluctuating disturbance in defecation. IBS is not life threatening.
READ MORE
Ulcerative Colitis
Ulcerative colitis is characterized by bouts of diarrhea, bleeding per rectum and pain, which remits and relapses. Fulminant colitis is a possibility, which may require colectomy.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

Ulcerative ColitisCrohns DiseaseIrritable Bowel SyndromeDiverticulosis and DiverticulitisColorectal Cancer ScreeningColorectal Cancer Screening with Flexible SigmoidoscopyColorectal Cancer Screening with ColonoscopyDigestive Tract Ulcers Symptom Evaluation