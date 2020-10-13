Robotic Assistance Could Make Colonoscopy Kinder and Easier

The latest findings - 'Enabling the future of colonoscopy with intelligent and autonomous magnetic manipulation' - is the end of 12 years of study by an international team of scientists led by the University of Leeds.Patient trials using the system may start next year or in early 2022.Pietro Valdastri, the supervisor of the research, said, "Colonoscopy gives doctors a window into the world hidden deep inside the human body, and it gives an important role in the screening of diseases like colorectal cancer. But technology has remained unchanged for decades."What we have developed is a system that is easier for medical experts to operate and is less painful for patients. It marks an important step in the move to make colonoscopy much more broadly available."Because the system is easier to use, the investigators hope this can improve the number of providers who can perform the procedure and allow for greater patient access to colonoscopy.Source: Medindia