About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

RNA Nasal Spray: A Breakthrough in Memory and Anxiety Treatment

by Colleen Fleiss on Sep 8 2024 11:53 PM

RNA Nasal Spray: A Breakthrough in Memory and Anxiety Treatment
Scientists have made a major breakthrough in neuroscience, developing a novel RNA-based nasal spray, COG-201, that has shown remarkable promise in improving memory and reducing anxiety in animal studies. (1 Trusted Source
Treatment with shRNA to knockdown the 5-HT2A receptor improves memory in vivo and decreases excitability in primary cortical neurons

Go to source)
COG-201 uses short hairpin RNA (shRNA) to target and reduce the expression of the serotonin 5-HT2A receptor in the brain. This receptor plays a crucial role in regulating mood, anxiety, and cognitive functions. By decreasing its expression, the researchers observed notable improvements in memory and reductions in anxiety-like behaviors in both mice and rats.

10 Sure-Shot Ways to Overcome Fear and Anxiety
10 Sure-Shot Ways to Overcome Fear and Anxiety
Learn how to fight fear and anxiety in life naturally. These 10 sure-shot ways will help you cope with fear and get rid of feelings of anxiety.
"Our findings suggest that ," said Dr. Troy T. Rohn, lead author of the study. "What's particularly exciting is that we're seeing these effects through a non-invasive, intranasal delivery method."

COG-201: A Promising New Approach to Enhancing Cognitive Function

The study provides both behavioral and neurophysiological evidence for the efficacy of COG-201. In addition to improved performance on memory tests, treated animals showed changes in neuronal activity that align with enhanced cognitive function. Specifically, the researchers observed decreased spontaneous electrical activity in cortical neurons, suggesting a reduction in overall neural excitability.

This research represents a significant step forward in the development of precision-based therapeutics for neurological and psychiatric disorders. By targeting a specific receptor with RNA interference, COG-201 offers a more precise approach compared to traditional pharmacological treatments.

Anxiety - Symptom Evaluation
Anxiety - Symptom Evaluation
Anxiety is a state of mind where a person experiences fear, uneasiness, tension, irritability or apprehension in response to an unfamiliar stressful situation or object.
"We're particularly encouraged by the potential applications for patients with mild cognitive impairment who also experience anxiety," noted Dr. Fabio Macciardi, a co-author of the study. "Currently, there's no single medication that effectively addresses both of these symptoms."

While the results are promising, the researchers caution that further studies, including trials in larger animals and eventually humans, will be necessary to fully understand the therapy's potential and safety profile.

Advertisement
Ten Super Foods to Boost your Brain Power
Ten Super Foods to Boost your Brain Power
Enhance your brain health by adding super foods to your daily diet. Here are 10 of them.
This innovative approach to treating cognitive and mood disorders could open new avenues for therapeutic interventions. As the global population ages and the prevalence of cognitive impairments increases, therapies like COG-201 may offer hope for millions of people worldwide.

Reference:
  1. Treatment with shRNA to knockdown the 5-HT2A receptor improves memory in vivo and decreases excitability in primary cortical neurons - (https://gp.genomicpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/GP0043-Rohn-2024.pdf)
Source-Eurekalert
Anxiety Screening Test
Anxiety Screening Test
Are you anxious to know your anxiety level? Use Medindia’s Anxiety Screening Test, a simple online screening test for anxiety symptoms.

Recommended Readings
Latest Mental Health News
View All
Advertisement