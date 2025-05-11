Rivers of Resistance: The Unseen Cost of Antibiotics in Our Waterways

Antibiotic pollution in rivers worldwide fuels drug resistance and threatens aquatic ecosystems.



Low-Concentration Antibiotic Residues in Rivers May Still Cause Harm

reveals a new study led by researchers from McGill University. Published inthe study is the first to assess the global extent of river pollution stemming from human antibiotic use. ( )The findings estimate that roughly 8,500 tonnes—about one-third of all antibiotics consumed annually—make their way into river systems each year, even after passing through wastewater treatment in many cases.“While the amounts of residues from individual antibiotics translate into only very small concentrations in most rivers, which makes them very difficult to detect, the chronic and cumulative environmental exposure to these substances can still pose a risk to human health and aquatic ecosystems,” said Heloisa Ehalt Macedo, a postdoctoral fellow in geography at McGill and lead author of the study.The research team used a global model validated by field data from nearly 900 river locations. They found that amoxicillin, the world’s most-used antibiotic, is the most likely to be present at risky levels, especially in Southeast Asia, where rising use and limited wastewater treatment amplify the problem.“This study is not intended to warn about the use of antibiotics – we need antibiotics for global health treatments – but our results indicate that there may be unintended effects on aquatic environments and antibiotic resistance, which calls for mitigation and management strategies to avoid or reduce their implications,” said Bernhard Lehner, a professor in global hydrology in McGill's Department of Geography and co-author of the study.“Our results show thatwhich would likely be exacerbated by veterinarian or industry sources of related compounds” said Jim Nicell, an environmental engineering professor at McGill and co-author of the study. “Monitoring programs to detect antibiotic or other chemical contamination of waterways are therefore needed, especially in areas that our model predicts to be at risk.”Source-Eurekalert