Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Diagnosed With Endometriosis

Actor Lili Reinhart, known for Riverdale, was diagnosed with endometriosis after surgery, speaking out on years of dismissed pain.
Actor Lili Reinhart has revealed that she was recently diagnosed with endometriosis after years of having her symptoms dismissed by medical professionals, a journey she described as both painful and validating. The 29-year-old Riverdale star shared the news on Instagram, posting a series of photos from her hospital stay along with a candid account of her diagnosis, which was confirmed following laparoscopic surgery last week.
“Last year, I saw a urogynecologist and was diagnosed with interstitial cystitis,” Reinhart wrote. “I was told there was no cure—and no lasting relief—for my symptoms. Three hospital visits. Multiple urologists and gynecologists. And not one of them seriously considered endometriosis as the underlying cause of what I was experiencing.”
Go to source) is a chronic and often painful condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, according to the Mayo Clinic. Despite its prevalence, it is frequently underdiagnosed or misdiagnosed.
Reinhart explained that it wasn’t until she began working with two pelvic floor therapists that endometriosis was raised as a possible cause of her pain. She later advocated for herself to receive an MRI, which led to a diagnosis of adenomyosis—a related condition where uterine lining tissue grows into the muscle wall of the uterus.
“I met with an endometriosis specialist who helped me decide that laparoscopic surgery was the next step,” she wrote. “At the same time, another gynecologist told me I ‘probably didn’t have endo’ and should just go on the pill.”
Diagnosis Brings Validation Amid Widespread Delays in Endometriosis CareThe surgery ultimately confirmed the presence of endometriosis, bringing what Reinhart described as long-awaited validation. She noted that endometriosis remains widely misunderstood, with an average delay of four to 11 years between symptom onset and definitive surgical diagnosis. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated one in 10 people with uteruses are affected.
Alongside her post, Reinhart shared a photo of a handwritten note that read: “Believing women’s pain shouldn’t be revolutionary.”
In a follow-up Instagram Story, the Look Both Ways actor reflected on the emotional impact of finally receiving a diagnosis. “The second I saw my doctor I asked, ‘Did you find it?’ And he said, ‘We found endo,’” she wrote. “I felt so validated and relieved that I chose to listen to my body.”
Reinhart first spoke publicly about her health struggles in January 2025, describing the previous year as the hardest of her life due to symptoms of interstitial cystitis, a condition marked by chronic bladder pain and inflammation. She experienced severe symptoms while filming American Sweatshop in Germany in 2024.
By sharing her story, Reinhart said she hopes to encourage others to trust their bodies and advocate for proper care, particularly in a healthcare system where women’s pain is still too often overlooked.
Living With Endometriosis: Treatment, Support, and Self-AdvocacyLiving with endometriosis requires a combination of medical care, lifestyle adjustments, and self-advocacy. Managing symptoms often involves working closely with a specialist to find the right treatment plan, which may include pain management, hormonal therapy, or surgery, alongside supportive approaches such as pelvic floor therapy.
Many people find relief by prioritizing rest, managing stress, following an anti-inflammatory diet, and maintaining gentle, regular movement like walking or yoga. Just as important is listening to your body, tracking symptoms, seeking emotional support, and advocating for yourself in healthcare settings, as endometriosis can be unpredictable and deeply impact daily life.
