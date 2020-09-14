by Iswarya on  September 14, 2020 at 11:03 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Risky Levels of Steroid Tablets Prescribed to Asthma Patients
Potentially dangerous amounts of steroid tablets have been prescribed for more than one-quarter of asthma patients, which could put them at greater risk of serious side-effects, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Medical Journal of Australia.

Professor John Upham, from the University of Queensland, led the study. They analyzed data from the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) to determine how often Australians with asthma took repeated steroid tablet courses.

The study looked at over 120,000 cases where asthma patients were given one or more prescriptions for steroid pills by their doctor between 2014 and 2018.


"Researchers found more than 25 % of those patients were more likely to have a chronic condition," reports Professor Upham.

"Short courses of steroid tablets can effectively treat asthma attacks in the short term, but it's becoming clear that repeated use may cause significant long-term side effects like diabetes, osteoporosis, and cataracts.

About 2.5 million Australians have asthma, with the condition affecting more women compared to men.

Professor Upham stated the best way to prevent asthma attacks was by routinely using preventer inhalers.

"Unfortunately, our study found half of the asthma patients given repeated prescriptions for steroid tablets were not using inhalers as often as they should," he said.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Asthma
It's a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it
READ MORE
Childhood Asthma
Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities including play, sports, school and sleep.
READ MORE
Tests for Asthma
Do you find it difficult to breathe especially during the cold weather? You may need to get tested for asthma, a respiratory condition that is induced by allergies.
READ MORE
Allergy - Symptom Evaluation
An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes, digestive system or blood pressure.
READ MORE
Anabolic Steroids
Anabolic steroids can produce power- packed, adrenaline – pumping performances but they also reflect a saga of condemnation and shame.
READ MORE
Cannabis
Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa
READ MORE
Churg-Strauss Syndrome
Churg-Strauss Syndrome is a rare disease characterized by inflammation of blood vessels that can restrict blood flow to vital organs.
READ MORE
Drug Abuse
The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.
READ MORE
Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief
Understanding the cause and mechanism of seasonal allergy can help in choosing the right treatment.
READ MORE
Wheezing
Wheezing is a sound arising from the airways due to an obstruction or narrowing, which prevents the free flow of air.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

More News on:

Childhood AsthmaAsthmaCannabisDrug AbuseAnabolic SteroidsRemedies for Seasonal Allergy ReliefAllergy - Symptom EvaluationWheezingChurg-Strauss SyndromeTests for Asthma