Risky Levels of Steroid Tablets Prescribed to Asthma Patients

Potentially dangerous amounts of steroid tablets have been prescribed for more than one-quarter of asthma patients, which could put them at greater risk of serious side-effects, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Medical Journal of Australia.



Professor John Upham, from the University of Queensland, led the study. They analyzed data from the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) to determine how often Australians with asthma took repeated steroid tablet courses.

‘Better approaches are required to educate and support asthma patients and encourage them to regularly use preventer inhalers. ’





"Short courses of steroid tablets can effectively treat asthma attacks in the short term, but it's becoming clear that repeated use may cause significant long-term side effects like diabetes, osteoporosis, and cataracts.



About 2.5 million Australians have asthma, with the condition affecting more women compared to men.



Professor Upham stated the best way to prevent asthma attacks was by routinely using preventer inhalers.



"Unfortunately, our study found half of the asthma patients given repeated prescriptions for steroid tablets were not using inhalers as often as they should," he said.



The study looked at over 120,000 cases where asthma patients were given one or more prescriptions for steroid pills by their doctor between 2014 and 2018.