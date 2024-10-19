Risky Driving Habits Among Teens Linked to Cellphone Use

A significant link between handheld cellphone use and risky driving behaviors among newly licensed teen drivers has been found in a study led by Penn Nursing and the Perelman School of Medicine and funded by the Centers for Disease Control, published online first in JAMA Open (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Handheld Cellphone Use and Risky Driving in Adolescents
Go to source). Using a smartphone telematics app, researchers tracked the driving habits of hundreds of teens, identifying key safety risks.
‘ Did You Know?The investigation found that teens who used their cell phones while driving were significantly more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors, such as hard braking and rapid acceleration. These behaviors can increase the risk of accidents and injuries.
Nearly 58% of teen crashes involve some form of driver distraction. #teenagers #cellphone #telematics ’
Nearly 58% of teen crashes involve some form of driver distraction. #teenagers #cellphone #telematics ’
"This study provides further evidence of the dangers of handheld cellphone use while driving," said lead author Catherine C. McDonald, PhD, RN, FAAN, the Dr. Hildegarde Reynolds Endowed Term Chair of Primary Care Nursing; Professor of Nursing; Chair of Penn Nursing’s Department of Family and Community Health; and Co-director of the Penn Injury Science Center.
"It's crucial for teens and their parents to be aware of the risks and to take steps to avoid using their phones while driving."
Dangerous Driving Behaviors Fueled by Phone UseThe researchers used a smartphone telematics application to track the driving habits of 119 teen drivers over a period of 60 days.
These teens were licensed for less than one year. They analyzed data on trip characteristics, speeding, handheld cellphone use, and risky driving events.
Advertisement
"By identifying risky behaviors, we can develop targeted interventions to help teens become safer drivers."
Advertisement
They also encourage parents to talk to their teens about the dangers of distracted driving and to set a good example by avoiding cellphone use while driving themselves.
Reference:
- Handheld Cellphone Use and Risky Driving in Adolescents - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2824978)
Source-Eurekalert