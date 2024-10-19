Risky Driving Habits Among Teens Linked to Cellphone Use

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Nearly 58% of teen crashes involve some form of driver distraction. #teenagers #cellphone #telematics ’

Dangerous Driving Behaviors Fueled by Phone Use

A significant link between handheld cellphone use and risky driving behaviors among newly licensed teen drivers has been found in a study led by Penn Nursing and the Perelman School of Medicine and funded by the Centers for Disease Control, published online first in JAMA Open ().Using a smartphone telematics app, researchers tracked the driving habits of hundreds of teens, identifying key safety risks.The investigation found thatsuch as hard braking and rapid acceleration. These behaviors can increase the risk of accidents and injuries."This study provides further evidence of the dangers of handheld cellphone use while driving," said lead author Catherine C. McDonald, PhD, RN, FAAN, the Dr. Hildegarde Reynolds Endowed Term Chair of Primary Care Nursing; Professor of Nursing; Chair of Penn Nursing’s Department of Family and Community Health; and Co-director of the Penn Injury Science Center."It's crucial for teens and their parents to be aware of the risks and to take steps to avoid using their phones while driving."The researchers used a smartphone telematics application to track the driving habits of 119 teen drivers over a period of 60 days.These teens were licensed for less than one year. They analyzed data on trip characteristics, speeding, handheld cellphone use, and risky driving events.The study found thatHandheld cellphone use and speeding were also associated with kinematic risky driving events. "Smartphone telematics applications provide a valuable tool for studying driving behavior and for developing interventions to improve safety," said McDonald."By identifying risky behaviors, we can develop targeted interventions to help teens become safer drivers."The researchers recommend thatsuch as putting their phones out of reach or using hands-free devices.They also encourage parents to talk to their teens about the dangers of distracted driving and to set a good example by avoiding cellphone use while driving themselves.Source-Eurekalert