Risky Drinkers More Susceptible to Alcohol Ads During Sports Broadcasts

Exposure to alcohol advertising during national sporting events significantly increases cravings in people with risky drinking behaviors, particularly for their preferred beverages, New research suggests (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Exposure to preference-matched alcohol advertisements from national sports broadcasts increases short-term alcohol consumption inclinations in risky drinkers
Go to source). The study, led by Dr. Ross Hollett, analyzed the frequency of alcohol advertisements in nationally televised finals matches of the Australian Football League (AFL) and the National Rugby League (NRL). An online experiment was also conducted with 345 participants who were exposed to a randomly selected alcohol advertisement. Researchers then measured the immediate effects on self-reported alcohol cravings and drinking intentions.
Influence of Alcohol Advertisements in Sports BroadcastsAlcohol Ads Make Up a Small But Notable Portion of Sports Broadcasts. The content analysis revealed that alcohol advertisements comprised a small but notable fraction of all ads aired during the AFL and NRL games (3.9% in AFL and 1.85% in NRL).
The online experiment showed that overall exposure to these advertisements had a minimal impact on the general population's drinking intentions and cravings. However, a significant increase in alcohol cravings was observed among risky drinking participants, particularly those with a preference for the advertised beverage.
Public Health Concerns and Calls for Targeted MessagingDr. Hollett emphasized the importance of understanding the influence of alcohol advertisements during popular sporting events, especially considering the high viewership of such broadcasts. For instance, the 2021 AFL grand final attracted 4 million viewers in Australia alone. This highlights the potential reach of alcohol advertising during these events and their ability to undermine public health efforts aimed at reducing alcohol consumption.
Dr. Hollett called for targeted health messaging during sports broadcasts to address the specific vulnerability of risky drinkers. He also stressed the need for nuanced public health strategies when it comes to regulating alcohol advertising.
The study's findings highlight the importance of considering the specific audience when crafting public health campaigns and regulatory policies to effectively reduce alcohol-related harm. This is especially true in situations where alcohol advertising is prevalent.
- Exposure to preference-matched alcohol advertisements from national sports broadcasts increases short-term alcohol consumption inclinations in risky drinkers - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38951019/)
