Risk of Homelessness Predicted By Financial Strain

Dr. Elbogen says,A significant mediating effect of financial strain was also found, which explained the link between homelessness and mental illness. Participants with none of the financial strain types had the lowest risk of homelessness, regardless of having a severe mental illness. Those with all types of financial strain had the highest risk, with the risk increasing with each additional type of financial strain, independent of mental illness.The researchers state that the results offer a "fresh perspective" on homelessness prevention efforts.they add.The authors further add,The study supports efforts to help homeless individuals grow financially through employment, increased financial knowledge, and money management skills - as offered in effective interventions such as Housing First and VA homeless programs.Source: Medindia