Risk of Homelessness Predicted By Financial Strain

Findings revealed that all financial strain types (financial crises and debt, lower-income, and unemployment) were associated with an increased risk of future homelessness. Also, severe mental illness (psychotic, bipolar, or depressive disorder) was directly related to an increase in homelessness risk.
Dr. Elbogen says, "The findings suggest that adding financial well-being as a focus of homelessness prevention efforts seems promising, both at the individual and community level."
A significant mediating effect of financial strain was also found, which explained the link between homelessness and mental illness. Participants with none of the financial strain types had the lowest risk of homelessness, regardless of having a severe mental illness. Those with all types of financial strain had the highest risk, with the risk increasing with each additional type of financial strain, independent of mental illness.
The researchers state that the results offer a "fresh perspective" on homelessness prevention efforts. "Interventions could be proactively targeted at improving an individual's financial literacy and well-being such that they could prevent situations that may contribute to future homelessness,"
they add.
The authors further add, "The findings suggest that addressing mental illness without consideration of financial strain may not lead to an optimal reduction in homelessness risk."
The study supports efforts to help homeless individuals grow financially through employment, increased financial knowledge, and money management skills - as offered in effective interventions such as Housing First and VA homeless programs.
