by Anjanee Sharma on  March 13, 2021 at 4:31 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Risk of Homelessness Predicted By Financial Strain
Researchers find that financial strain, like debt or unemployment, is a significant risk factor for future homelessness. It can also help explain severe mental illness associated with an increased risk of homelessness.

The research team obtained data from almost 35,000 participants in a nationally representative longitudinal survey. Dr. Eric Elbogen, lead researcher. and his colleagues analyzed financial strain as a predictor of homelessness, on its own and in combination with mental illness.

Findings revealed that all financial strain types (financial crises and debt, lower-income, and unemployment) were associated with an increased risk of future homelessness. Also, severe mental illness (psychotic, bipolar, or depressive disorder) was directly related to an increase in homelessness risk.


Dr. Elbogen says, "The findings suggest that adding financial well-being as a focus of homelessness prevention efforts seems promising, both at the individual and community level."

A significant mediating effect of financial strain was also found, which explained the link between homelessness and mental illness. Participants with none of the financial strain types had the lowest risk of homelessness, regardless of having a severe mental illness. Those with all types of financial strain had the highest risk, with the risk increasing with each additional type of financial strain, independent of mental illness.

The researchers state that the results offer a "fresh perspective" on homelessness prevention efforts. "Interventions could be proactively targeted at improving an individual's financial literacy and well-being such that they could prevent situations that may contribute to future homelessness," they add.

The authors further add, "The findings suggest that addressing mental illness without consideration of financial strain may not lead to an optimal reduction in homelessness risk."

The study supports efforts to help homeless individuals grow financially through employment, increased financial knowledge, and money management skills - as offered in effective interventions such as Housing First and VA homeless programs.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Children Experiencing Homelessness in Pre- and Postnatal Periods Have Negative Health Outcomes
Children undergoing homelessness in the prenatal and postnatal periods experience poor health, increased hospitalizations and developmental delays, says study.
READ MORE
Risk of Violence Higher Among the Mentally Ill
Factors that are associated with subsequent risk of adults with mental illness becoming victims or perpetrators of violence identified.
READ MORE
Homeless Population Have a Significantly Shorter Life-expectancy
Mortality rates are higher in the homeless population, Danish researchers reveal.
READ MORE
Torticollis
Torticollis is abnormal tilted position of the head, with chin turned to the opposite side. It may occur at birth due to abnormal position in the womb. Neck or shoulder pain can also cause torticollis.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

More News on:

Torticollis