by Karishma Abhishek on  September 2, 2021 at 11:46 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Risk of Death Rises Among Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Patients With Depression
Multiple sclerosis (MS) might be associated with an increased risk of death among patients who additionally suffer from depression as per a study published online in the Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

The study thereby shows that these patients having both conditions may be more than five times likely to die over the next decade than people with just one or neither condition. The risk of developing a vascular disease such as heart attack and stroke also increases among these patients.

The team analyzed 12,251 people with MS (among them, 21% of the people had depression) and 72,572 without MS (9% having depression). The risk of vascular diseases or death over 10 years was also observed.


Mortality Risk among MS and Depression

It was found that people with both MS and depression had a mortality rate from any cause of 10.3 cases per 100,000 person-years. The mortality rate for people with MS without depression was 10.6, for people who had depression without MS it was 3.6, and for people with neither condition it was 2.5.

The risk of vascular disease (both MS and depression) was 2.4 cases per 100,000 person-years; 1.2 for people with MS without depression; 1.3 for people with depression without MS; and 0.7 for people with neither condition.

However, information on risk factors such as body mass index (BMI), which could affect the risk of vascular disease and death was not available.

"These findings underscore the importance of identifying depression in people with MS as well as monitoring for other risk factors for heart disease and stroke. Future studies need to be conducted to look at whether treating depression in people with MS could reduce the risk of vascular disease as well as death over time," says study author Raffaele Palladino, MD, Ph.D., of Imperial College of London in the United Kingdom.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis can be a severely disabling autoimmune disease that affects the myelin or insulating layer of the nerve fibers and typically has remissions and relapses
READ MORE
Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Modify
Multiple sclerosis is treated with drugs that modify the course of the disease, suppress immunity and relieve symptoms.
READ MORE
Adolescent Depression
Adolescent depression is an ailment that occurs during the teenage characterized by persistent melancholy, disappointment and loss of self-esteem.
READ MORE
Depression Symptom Evaluation
Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.
READ MORE
Autoimmune Disorders
Autoimmune disorders occur when the immune system fails to recognize the body as ‘self’ and attacks it.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement refers to grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one, especially during the pandemic. Article explores simple ways to overcome bereavement during pandemic.
READ MORE
Chemotherapy
‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.
READ MORE
Chemotherapy Drugs
Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body.
READ MORE
Health Risks of Eating Pork
Pork is one of the most popular and widely consumed of all red meats, but how healthy is it? Find out whether you can eat pork in any form.
READ MORE
Infectious Mononucleosis
Called also the kissing diesase, Mononucleosis is an infectious disease due to infection with the Epstein Barr virus of the herpes virus family.
READ MORE
Optic Neuritis
Optic neuritis is acute inflammation of the optic nerve. Optic nerve connects the eye to the brain and carries visual signals from the retina to the brain where it is received and interpreted.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

ChemotherapyChemotherapy DrugsDeath FactsBereavementInfectious MononucleosisMultiple Sclerosis Treatment and ModifyOptic NeuritisAutoimmune DisordersHealth Risks of Eating Pork