Risk Factors That Contribute to Gout Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 5, 2019 at 10:51 AM Research News
BMI, diet, alcohol and diuretic use were found to play important roles in the development of hyperuricemia, stated study published in Arthritis & Rheumatology.
Elevated urate in the blood (hyperuricemia) is a precursor of gout, which is the most common form of inflammatory arthritis worldwide.

"These findings suggest that modifiable factors have an important place in the primary prevention of hyperuricemia and likely gout.

Public health efforts should promote individual behavioral changes as well as broader policy changes targeting the obesogenic food environment," said lead author Hyon K. Choi, MD, DrPH, of Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

"The expected health benefits would extend well beyond hyperuricemia and gout, to impact their numerous major co-morbidities such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes."

Source: Eurekalert

