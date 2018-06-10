medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Risk Factors of Maternal Mortality in Mechanically Ventilated Pregnant Patients Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 6, 2018 at 10:27 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Obstetric hemorrhage, hypertensive disorders of pregnancy and maternal sepsis were the most common indications for mechanical ventilation were identified as risk factors of maternal mortality in mechanically ventilated pregnant patients. The study was conducted by researchers in Columbia, South America.
Risk Factors of Maternal Mortality in Mechanically Ventilated Pregnant Patients Identified
Risk Factors of Maternal Mortality in Mechanically Ventilated Pregnant Patients Identified

The study included 2,116 obstetric patients, with the median age of 26, who were admitted to the ICU and who required mechanical ventilation for more than 24 hours between. Survivors and nonsurvivors were compared using univariate statistics and logistic regression. In addition, a discrimination analysis was conducted continuously on clinical and laboratory variables, to best evaluate their ability to predict mortality.

Of the 2,116 patients, 299 (14 percent) pregnant women within the study had acute respiratory failure and required mechanical ventilation. Factors related to higher mortality included the use a vasopressor, blood transfusions, neurological dysfunction, coagulopathy and ARDS.

"The results show that ARDS, the presence of coagulopathy and neurological dysfunction are clinical factors associated with mortality."

Further results from these two studies will be shared at CHEST Annual Meeting 2018 in San Antonio on Monday, Oct. 8, 7:45 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Centre, Room 206A. The study abstracts can be viewed on the journal CHESTŪ website.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Recommended Reading

Back Pain during Pregnancy

Back Pain during Pregnancy

Backache during pregnancy is common, but must not be ignored. Simple management techniques can help to ease back pain.

Septicemia

Septicemia

Septicemia or sepsis is a serious illness wherein a patient develops symptoms due to presence of microbes or their toxins in the blood. Septicemia or sepsis is caused by bacteria, viruses and fungi.

Quiz on Multiple Pregnancy

Quiz on Multiple Pregnancy

Twins? Triplets? So, you now know you are having a multiple pregnancy. How do you prepare for a multiple birth? What risks are involved? Take this quiz to find ...

Gestational Diabetes Calculator or Pregnancy Diabetes Calculator (WHO)

Gestational Diabetes Calculator or Pregnancy Diabetes Calculator (WHO)

Gestational diabetes calculator checks post prandial and fasting blood sugar level to tell if you have pregnancy diabetes. Know about gestational diabetes diet and more using this calculator.

Anemia in Pregnancy

Anemia in Pregnancy

Anemia is the commonest blood disorder that may occur in pregnancy and is usually due to low iron or folate reserves of the body and this is reflected as anemia.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy

Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy

A modified diet rich in Folate, Vitamin B12 and Iron is essential for the rapid rise in hemoglobin level.

Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy

Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy

About 95% of the anemia cases are due to iron deficiency.

Nocturnal Leg Cramps

Nocturnal Leg Cramps

Nocturnal leg cramps are painful muscle contractions, which occur in the calf, foot or thigh muscles at night.

Postpartum Hemorrhage

Postpartum Hemorrhage

Excessive hemorrhage after delivering a baby can be an emergency, leading to shock and even death if not arrested. Can this be prevented?

Pregnancy and Complications

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Stress and Miscarriage

Stress and Miscarriage

New research indicates that too much stress could lead to miscarriage. What are the risk factors to avoid? Read on to know more!

The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother

The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother

Selecting the doctor who will help you in your pregnancy is a very personal decision.

More News on:

Breech Presentation and Delivery Pregnancy and Complications Anemia in Pregnancy Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother Nocturnal Leg Cramps Stress and Miscarriage Postpartum Hemorrhage 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 11 Tips to Reduce Wrinkles

Top 11 Tips to Reduce Wrinkles

Preventing wrinkles starts from within. Nothing is more important than a healthy diet and adequate ...

 Health Benefits of Saffron

Health Benefits of Saffron

Saffron, the famous spice known for its color and aroma, is the stigma of a flower which blossoms ...

 Abdominal Mass

Abdominal Mass

An abdominal mass is a lump in your tummy and can be due to a cyst or abnormal growth in the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive