Risk Factors of Experiencing Side Effects of Cancer Treatment

Evidence on risk factors for steroid-induced psychological reactions and sleep problems in children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia is less, as per the analysis published in Psycho-Oncology, which includes 24 studies.



Steroids are essential for treating children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow, but they can cause severe side effects such as psychological reactions and sleep problems.



However, evidence suggests that the type and dose of steroids are not related to psychological reactions, but may be related to sleep problems. Younger patients seem at risk for behavioral problems and older patients for sleep problems.



‘Younger patients are at increased risk for behavioral problems and older patients for sleep problems due to intake of steroids for combatting side effects of cancer treatment.’

"There is a lot to gain in the prevention and treatment of steroid-induced psychological and sleep problems, and recognition comes first," said senior author Raphaële R.L. van Litsenburg, MD, PhD, of the Princess Máxima Center in The Netherlands. "A standardized registration of these side effects and their risk factors is warranted for future studies.

