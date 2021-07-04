Risk Factors of Experiencing Side Effects of Cancer Treatment

However, evidence suggests that the type and dose of steroids are not related to psychological reactions, but may be related to sleep problems. Younger patients seem at risk for behavioral problems and older patients for sleep problems.
"There is a lot to gain in the prevention and treatment of steroid-induced psychological and sleep problems, and recognition comes first," said senior author Raphaële R.L. van Litsenburg, MD, PhD, of the Princess Máxima Center in The Netherlands. "A standardized registration of these side effects and their risk factors is warranted for future studies.
Source: Eurekalert