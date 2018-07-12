medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Senior Health News

Risk Factors for Falling Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 7, 2018 at 2:22 AM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Different factors linked to falling in men versus women have been identified in a study of 3,112 community-dwelling adults aged 60 years and older. The findings are published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.
Risk Factors for Falling Identified
Risk Factors for Falling Identified

In the short term, living alone, needing help with activities of daily living, and previous falls were independently associated with injurious falls in women. Low systolic blood pressure, impaired ability to rise from a chair, and previous falls were associated with injurious falls in men.

"Despite the numerous studies on risk factors for falls in older adults, studies examining sex differences are scarce," said lead author Stina Ek, of the Karolinska Institutet, in Sweden. "The results of our study suggest that men and women have different fall risk profiles. If we take these sex differences into consideration in screening and prevention programs for falls, we may potentially enable a better person-centered approach."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Trauma Care

Accident and trauma care is an important public health challenge that requires immediate attention. Injury (trauma) is the leading cause of death for all age groups under the age of 44.

Physical Therapy Reduces Emergency Department Visits For Fall Injuries

Physical therapy services reduce emergency department (ED) visit for fall. The ED visit rate for falls among older American adults has increased.

Fall Injuries in Elderly Could be Due to Medication to Treat High Blood Pressure

Increased risk of serious injury from falling such as hip fracture or head injury could be due to medication to treat high blood pressure in the elderly.

Exercise Programs Could Help Prevent Fall Injuries

In older adults, exercise programs could help prevent fall injuries, suggests research paper.

What's New on Medindia

Bubble Baby Disease

Fairness Cream for Men - Does it Work?

Siltuximab for Treating Castleman's Disease
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive