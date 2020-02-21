medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

Risk Factor for Alcohol Use Disorder in Adolescents Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 21, 2020 at 12:26 AM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In early adolescence, single exposure to a general anesthetic alters the subsequent responses to alcohol in later adolescence and in adulthood, found State University of New York at Binghamton researchers and published in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research.
Risk Factor for Alcohol Use Disorder in Adolescents Discovered
Risk Factor for Alcohol Use Disorder in Adolescents Discovered

Alcohol misuse is common among adolescents, and increases the risk of developing a chronic alcohol use disorder (AUD) in the future. Adolescents respond differently to alcohol compared with adults  they tend to be less sensitive to some of the negative effects of drinking that help protect against excessive intake, but more sensitive to its rewarding and memory-impairing effects.

Show Full Article


This may contribute to the high rates of alcohol misuse in adolescence, as well as to an elevated risk of developing AUD. However, as not all adolescents who drink alcohol will develop an AUD, it is important to identify factors that may further increase propensity to abuse alcohol in this age-group.

The study was conducted using laboratory-bred adolescent rats according to strict animal welfare guidelines. Many of the important findings to date on how adolescents respond to alcohol have been gained from well conducted animal studies, because it is unethical to administer alcohol to human youth to investigate its effects under controlled conditions.

Importantly, adolescent-responsiveness to alcohol appears to be similar in rats and humans. In this study, male rats in early adolescence (around 4 weeks old) were exposed for a short duration to isoflurane (a general anesthetic), or to normal air as a control. A few weeks later (when the rats had reached mid-to-late adolescence, late adolescence, or adulthood), tests were conducted to assess the rats' responses to different injected doses of ethanol (alcohol).

The researchers found that after being exposed to isoflurane in adolescence, the rats showed reduced sensitivity to negative properties of ethanol; for example, the exposure reduced the adolescent animals' (already low) sensitivity to alcohol's sedative and taste-aversive effects.

The rats also voluntarily drank more ethanol, and showed greater ethanol-induced impairment of memory, following exposure to isoflurance in early adolescence. Of note, some of these effects persisted into adulthood. Separate groups of rats were exposed to isoflurane in adulthood, rather than adolescence; however, at this age (when the brain would be fully mature) the isoflurane had no effects on subsequent responses to ethanol.

In humans, therefore, it is possible that anesthesia in adolescence could increase susceptibility to future alcohol abuse and AUD in an already vulnerable population. Although it is not practical or desirable to avoid anesthesia in adolescence when necessary, the findings have important implications for future research aimed at understanding and mitigating the effects of alcohol misuse in young people, and better informing the public about potential risk factors that may heighten alcohol and substance abuse during development.

General Anesthetic Exposure During Early Adolescence Persistently Alters Ethanol Responses. J.D. Landin, J.K. Gore-Langton, E.I. Varlinskaya, L.P. Spear, D.F. Werner (pages xxx). ACER-19-4144.R2

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Alcoholism

Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and long term physical, as well as psychological effects on the patient.

Quiz on Alcohol

Alcohol consumption for recreation and relaxation has become a universal culture. But do you think you know enough about this drink - Take this quiz and find ...

Blood Alcohol Level

Use this calculator to estimate your blood alcohol content and the permissible limit in different countries.

Alcohol - Benefits and Harms

Alcohol consumption continues to play an important role in many social and religious celebrations.However,serious risks are also associated with it!

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.

Alcohol and Driving

Alcohol and driving do not mix. Drunken driving is the cause of many deaths in the world.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.

PLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease

Ensure your heart health by getting a PLAC test. Prevent heart attack and stroke by detecting your risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver DiseaseAlcoholismCannabisDrug AbuseAlcohol and DrivingBubbles and Brews - Alcohol FactsPancreatitisAlcohol Addiction and WomenDrug DetoxPLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Easy Weight Loss Trick: Eating a Big Breakfast may Burn More Calories

Eat More Fruits and Vegetables to Fend Off Troublesome Menopause Symptoms

Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate can Boost Your Endurance Exercise Performance
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive