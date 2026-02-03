Rising Healthcare Costs Deepen Middle-Class Affordability Crisis in the US

When healthcare is viewed as unaffordable, people postpone doctor visits, screenings, mental health care, and prescriptions—especially younger and working-age adults.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Voters See a Middle-Class Lifestyle as Drifting Out of Reach, Poll Finds



Go to source Trusted Source

Voters Cite Healthcare Expenses As Key Middle-Class Financial Hurdle

Younger Americans Delay Care As Healthcare Costs Force Trade-Offs

Healthcare Now Tops List Of Americans’ Affordability Concerns

Voters See a Middle-Class Lifestyle as Drifting Out of Reach, Poll Finds - (https://www.nytimes.com/2026/01/26/us/politics/affordability-poll.html)

is increasingly being driven by the rising cost of healthcare, reshapingand long-term well-being. New data from a national poll by New York Times/Siena Research Institute show that healthcare expenses are now among the most significant financial pressures facing households, alongside housing and education. (The poll, released in late January 2026, found that nearly two-thirds of registered voters believe achieving or maintaining a middle-class lifestyle has become harder than it was just a year ago. More than half of respondents identified healthcare as a major financial hurdle, reflecting growing concern overHealthcare affordability is no longer viewed as an isolated policy issue but as a core determinant of financial and personal security. Many Americans report that even with insurance coverage, the cost of accessing care remains unpredictable and burdensome, increasing fear of medical debt and discouraging timely treatment.The survey also highlights the broader health implications of economic stress. About 70% of voters rated the US economy as “fair” or “poor,” and more than half said they cannot afford the life they feel they should be able to have. Health experts warn that thisand access to care.Younger Americans appear particularly vulnerable. While some respondents say they can manage everyday expenses such as groceries and utilities, younger voters report that healthcare costs—combined with housing, childcare, and education—are forcing difficult trade-offs. Preventive care, mental health services, and routine check-ups are often delayed or skipped, raising the risk of late diagnoses and more complex health conditions in the future.Healthcare affordability is also shaping the political landscape ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Polling analysis suggests that rising healthcare costs have become a significant political liability for President Donald Trump and Republican candidates, with many voters saying their access to affordable care has worsened in recent years.Democrats have placed healthcare cost relief at the center of their campaign messaging, framing it as both an economic and public-health priority. Congressional leaders have emphasized measures aimed at lowering insurance premiums and reducing out-of-pocket expenses, including bipartisan support for temporarily reinstating Affordable Care Act premium tax credits. Party leaders argue that stabilizing healthcare costs is essential to restoring middle-class confidence and protecting population health.Recent independent polling reinforces this view, showing that healthcare now ranks as the top affordability concern for many American households—surpassing food, rent, and transportation costs. More than half of respondents expect healthcare to become even less affordable in the year ahead, intensifying concerns about access to care and long-term health outcomes.Economists and public-health experts warn that unless meaningful action is taken to control healthcare costs and expand affordable access, the affordability crisis could lead to lasting consequences. Rising medical debt, delayed treatment, and deteriorating mental health threaten not only individual well-being but also workforce productivity and the overall resilience of the US healthcare system.As healthcare costs continue to climb, theinto one of the defining public-health and economic challenges of the decade.Source-Medindia