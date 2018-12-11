Rising Drug Addiction Among Youth in Himachal Concerns the Governor

Acharya Devvrat, Himachal Pradesh Governor, expressed his concern over the increase in drug addiction, especially among the youth in the state, and asked for combined efforts to stop the threat.

"The government and police administration have taken effective steps, but we all need to work together in this direction," he said at the inauguration of the centuries-old Lavi Fair in Rampur town, which was once a center of barter trade with Tibet.



Read More.. He called upon the people to promote natural farming. The state government has made a provision of Rs 25 crore to promote natural or organic farming to produce chemical-free food.



The 400-year-old Lavi Fair has undergone a sea change with the rural folk's changing lifestyles and aspirations, resulting in a greater sale of gadgets and automobiles than traditional items such as farm implements, livestock and dry fruits.



The fair dates back to the time when Raja Kehari Singh of Rampur Bushahr state signed a treaty to promote trade with Tibet.



Rampur, 120 kilometers from state capital Shimla, was once a major trade center as it is located on the old silk route connecting Afghanistan, Tibet, and Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir.



"People have stopped buying farm implements, horses and sheep. Now, they prefer to shop luxury goods like television sets and automobiles," trader Ishwar Goyal told IANS.



Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will preside over the concluding session of the fair on November 14.



Another trader Deepak Negi said Rampur was a center of trade before the 1962 India-China war.



The traders from Tibet used to bring raw wool, butter, herbs, and leather products and bartered them for wheat, rice, farm implements, and livestock.



"Now, the traders from across the border have stopped coming. Indian multinational companies come here to sell their products. The fair has largely lost its relevance," he added.



A three-day horse trade-cum-exhibition was organized before the beginning of the Lavi Fair. The main attraction during the exhibition were the Chamurthi horses - an endangered species known as the 'Ship Of the Cold Desert.' Being a sure-footed animal, it is mainly used for transporting goods in the Himalayas.



The Chamurthi horse traces its origin to the Tibet region. In India, it's bred in the villages of Himachal Pradesh bordering China.



The fair sees several folk artistes from Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh perform.



