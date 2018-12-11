medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

Rising Drug Addiction Among Youth in Himachal Concerns the Governor

by Iswarya on  November 12, 2018 at 9:45 AM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Acharya Devvrat, Himachal Pradesh Governor, expressed his concern over the increase in drug addiction, especially among the youth in the state, and asked for combined efforts to stop the threat.
Rising Drug Addiction Among Youth in Himachal Concerns the Governor
Rising Drug Addiction Among Youth in Himachal Concerns the Governor

"The government and police administration have taken effective steps, but we all need to work together in this direction," he said at the inauguration of the centuries-old Lavi Fair in Rampur town, which was once a center of barter trade with Tibet.

He called upon the people to promote natural farming. The state government has made a provision of Rs 25 crore to promote natural or organic farming to produce chemical-free food.

The 400-year-old Lavi Fair has undergone a sea change with the rural folk's changing lifestyles and aspirations, resulting in a greater sale of gadgets and automobiles than traditional items such as farm implements, livestock and dry fruits.

The fair dates back to the time when Raja Kehari Singh of Rampur Bushahr state signed a treaty to promote trade with Tibet.

Rampur, 120 kilometers from state capital Shimla, was once a major trade center as it is located on the old silk route connecting Afghanistan, Tibet, and Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir.

"People have stopped buying farm implements, horses and sheep. Now, they prefer to shop luxury goods like television sets and automobiles," trader Ishwar Goyal told IANS.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will preside over the concluding session of the fair on November 14.

Another trader Deepak Negi said Rampur was a center of trade before the 1962 India-China war.

The traders from Tibet used to bring raw wool, butter, herbs, and leather products and bartered them for wheat, rice, farm implements, and livestock.

"Now, the traders from across the border have stopped coming. Indian multinational companies come here to sell their products. The fair has largely lost its relevance," he added.

A three-day horse trade-cum-exhibition was organized before the beginning of the Lavi Fair. The main attraction during the exhibition were the Chamurthi horses - an endangered species known as the 'Ship Of the Cold Desert.' Being a sure-footed animal, it is mainly used for transporting goods in the Himalayas.

The Chamurthi horse traces its origin to the Tibet region. In India, it's bred in the villages of Himachal Pradesh bordering China.

The fair sees several folk artistes from Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh perform.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Impact of Drug Abuse on Health and Society

Drug abuse is a negative social trend that pushes youth to drug addiction in the pretext of getting psychological effects like excitation.

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Abuse in Pregnancy

Drug abuse during pregnancy has an adverse effect on the mother as well as the fetus. It is advisable to stop usage of illicit drugs well before pregnancy.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing doctor. Find ways to beat prescription painkiller abuse.

Recreational Drugs are not Completely Safe

Recreational drugs are commonly used in rave parties. Serotonin syndrome can occur in patients taking N-benzylpiperazine.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Cannabis Drug Abuse Screening Test Drug Abuse Signature Drug Toxicity Drug Detox Drugs Banned in India Recreational Drugs are not Completely Safe Impact of Drug Abuse on Health and Society Painkiller Addiction 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Fruits and Vegetables for Healthy Weight Loss

Fruits and Vegetables for Healthy Weight Loss

For healthy weight loss, focus on consuming low-calorie foods such as fruits and vegetables ...

 Health Benefits of Long Pepper

Health Benefits of Long Pepper

Curious about long pepper? Here we decode some amazing health benefits this wonder herb offers.

 Baby Food - Basics

Baby Food - Basics

When your baby displays an active interest in food that grown-ups eat, you may begin feeding ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive