Rising Colon Cancer in Youth: Causes & Prevention Tips

The New Age Risk: Colon Cancer Escalates Among Youth



‘Did you know? Young adults face a spike in colon cancer due to lifestyle factors like diet and smoking, highlighting the need for awareness and lifestyle changes. #coloncancer #lifestyleriskfactors #cancerawareness #medindia’

Did You Know?

According to the WHO, colon cancer is the second most prevalent cause of cancer-related deaths globally and the third most common cancer globally, making up around 10% of all cancer cases.

Young Adults Alert: Preventive Tips for Colon Cancer

Reduce your intake of red meat:

Advertisement

Eat less sugar:

Advertisement

Eat a lot of fiber:

Cut down on alcohol:

Alcohol and Cancer



Go to source

Alcohol and Cancer - (https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/alcohol/index.htm)



An alarming rise in colon cancer among young individuals in recent years may be attributed to modifiable risk factors such as smoking, inflammatory bowel disease, poor dietary habits, obesity, and excessive alcohol consumption.Addressing lifestyle choices, raising awareness, and enhancing access to screening and preventive services can help reverse the trend and lessen the impact of colon cancer on younger generations.Colon cancer or colorectal cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the colon or rectum. The colon and rectum are parts of the digestive system, responsible for processing food and eliminating waste.It typically develops from abnormal growths called polyps, which may initially be benign but can become cancerous over time. These polyps can grow along the inner lining of the colon or rectum, and if left untreated, may invade nearby tissues and spread to other parts of the body, a process known as metastasis.There has been a concerning trend of colon cancer affecting young people in recent years., there's been an evident increase in diagnoses among younger adults.Dr. Manish Sharma, Sr. Medical Oncologist at Action Cancer Hospital, New Delhi, and Medical oncologist at Cancer Care Clinic Faridabad said, “While there are certain hereditary predispositions to colon cancer, external factors are most likely to blame for the significant rise in incidents. A person's risk of acquiring colorectal cancer is increased by smoking, having inflammatory bowel disease, eating poorly, being obese, and drinking excessive alcohol”.The rise in colon cancer incidence among younger adults underscores the importance of raising awareness about the disease's signs and symptoms. While symptoms such as rectal bleeding, changes in bowel habits, abdominal pain, and unexplained weight loss are often associated with colon cancer, they can be overlooked or attributed to other causes in younger individuals.Heightened awareness and proactive screening are essential for early detection and treatment. Dr. Manish Sharma suggested a few lifestyle modifications that can reduce the risk of colon cancer:Colon cancer has been linked to heavy red meat consumption, especially when it comes to processed or burned meats. While cooking, it may affect the production of compounds that cause cancer because of its high fat and protein content.The processing or cooking techniques used on red meat, such as grilling or smoking, may also be related.Instead, switch to plant protein and lean protein meals like fish and chicken are two other great sources of protein.Frequent intake of sugar-filled beverages has been linked to a higher risk of developing breast and colon cancer, among other cancers. Consuming a lot of sugar can increase insulin resistance and obesity, two conditions that increase the chance of developing several cancers.Furthermore, theDr. Sharma notes that while research has been done, the results are conflicting about whether artificial sweeteners raise the risk of cancer. Just as he advocates consuming sugar in moderation, he also suggests using artificial sweeteners in moderation.There are many advantages to including fiber in our diet, such as lowering constipation, controlling blood sugar surges, and strengthening heart and intestinal health. Additionally, it can lower the chance of developing colon cancer.Dietary fiber has several important roles in colon cancer prevention according to a 2018 review of studies. These roles include promoting better bowel movements and lowering the quantity of carcinogens created during digestion.The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention states that alcohol consumption raises the risk of mouth and throat, colon and rectum, liver, and breast cancers, among other cancer types ().The National Cancer Institute states that even moderate drinking is linked to an elevated risk of colon cancer. This is because, which is how malignant tumors originate.Dr. Manish Sharma concludes, “The increasing incidence of colon cancer among younger people is a multifaceted issue that demands attention from healthcare providers, policymakers, and the general public. By addressing lifestyle factors, increasing awareness, and expanding access to screening and preventive services, we can work towards reversing this alarming trend and reducing the burden of colon cancer on younger generations.”Source-IANS