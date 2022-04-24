Rising Cause of Deaths Among Children — Revised!

Firearms were reported to be the leading cause of death in children (under the age of 19 years), overtaking even auto accidents as per a research letter in New England Journal of Medicine.



Auto accidents have remained the leading cause of death among children for the last 60 years. However, new findings contradict the existing reports.

‘Firearm-related deaths among children are reported to be the leading cause of death as their rates increased to 13.5% between 2019 and 2020 and almost 30% among those aged 1 to 19 years. ’