Rise in Eye-related Problems Due to Foul Air

Health experts have flagged a spike in the number of patients reporting irritation in the eyes because of toxic pollutants.



In Delhi, air pollution reaches a peak every winter and forms a thick blanket of noxious smog, creating health hazards.

‘Pollutants in the air cause dry eye disease, which left untreated could lead to vision problems, warn health experts.’

Impact of Air Pollution on Eye Health



The eyes are vulnerable to the effects of air pollution. People develop

Dry eye symptoms

Irritation due to chemicals in the air

Vision problems such as blurring of vision

Eye infections "As toxic pollutants come in contact with the outer surface of the eye, especially cornea and conjunctiva, they feel itchy, irritated and become red with a moderate to sharp burning sensation," said Dr Tushar Grover, the Medical Director of the Vision Eye Centre.



Top Tips to Keep Eyes Healthy Eat foods rich in omega 3 fatty acids and antioxidants.

Drink loads of water.

Protect eyes with sunglasses.

Limit time outdoors.

Avoid rubbing your eyes.

Wash hands before touching the eyes.

Take frequent breaks from electronic gadgets.

Lubricate eyes with eye drops. Vivek Vihar in Delhi eastern district recorded the highest AQI at 367, followed by 348 by the pollution monitoring station at west Delhi's Dwarka Sector 8. Delhi's neighbouring areas, including Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Meerut and Gurugram are also recording foul air. Faridabad is currently the most polluted amongst all.



Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 258, which falls in the 'poor' category.