‘Ringing Ears’ Are More Common Among Australian Workers

As many as half a million Australians are suffering from constant tinnitus, with farmers, automotive workers, transport drivers, and construction workers at the greatest risk, a national survey has found.
The new survey published in the Medical Journal of Australia examined the prevalence of tinnitus among 5,000 adults currently employed across the country.
Tinnitus Awareness Week, which runs from February 7 to February 13 raises awareness of the symptoms of tinnitus. Tinnitus is a sensation of ringing, buzzing, clicking or other noises in the ears that can disturb sleep and cause anxiety and depression.
Working men aged 55 to 64 years were most likely to suffer from tinnitus, with workers in the automotive, transport, agricultural, construction, and other trade industries at the greatest risk.
Transport workers included mobile plant operators, as well as taxi, delivery, truck, tanker, bus, rail, and forklift drivers.
However, as drivers are not usually exposed to the same levels of loud noise as some other workers, it is interesting that this workforce has a high prevalence of tinnitus. One theory is that other workplace exposures, such as carbon monoxide in vehicle exhaust, may be contributing to the risk.
While there is a documented link between hazardous noise exposure and tinnitus, the role workplace chemicals play in the development of tinnitus requires further detailed examination.
The survey also found men were more likely than women to report any tinnitus or constant tinnitus, and the likelihood of constant tinnitus increased with age for both men and women.
Source: Medindia