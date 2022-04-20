Rilzabrutinib Shows Promise In Blood Disorder

Rilzabrutinib showed promising safety and efficacy results in a recent international multi-center phase 1-2 ITP trial led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH).
The findings, which are published in the New England Journal of Medicine, pave the way for more advanced clinical trials.
Oral rilzabrutinib was developed as a new type of Bruton kinase inhibitor that reduces macrophage activity and the production of anti-platelet antibodies but does not affect the function of platelets.
In the 60-patient trial that involved a range of rilzabrutinib doses, all treatment-related adverse events were minor and transient. At a median follow-up of approximately 5.5 months of treatment, 24 of the 60 patients (40%) overall and 18 of the 45 patients (40%) who had started rilzabrutinib treatment at the highest dose experienced a significant platelet response.
The median time to develop a healthy platelet count was 10.5 days. Among patients who experienced a platelet response, the average percentage of weeks in which they had a healthy platelet count was 65%. The dose of 400 mg twice daily was identified as the dose for further testing.
The patients in this study had already tried multiple therapies, and their disease were considered highly refractory to treatment.
A major phase 3 clinical trial is currently underway at many sites, including MGH, to test the effectiveness of rilzabrutinib in patients with ITP that is less refractory to other medications.
"If the findings of our study are borne out in other studies, rilzabrutinib may provide a rapid rise in platelet count and a sustained increase to a safe platelet count number, which could thereby minimize bleeding, and the drug could conceivably make the antibody causing the disease to disappear," says Kuter.
"What is impressive is that this drug lacks major negative effects that have been historically associated with this class of medications. We saw no increased risk of bleeding, infection, liver dysfunction, or intolerance by patients."
