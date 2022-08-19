About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Rhodiola Rosea Root can Keep Type 2 Diabetes at Bay

by Adeline Dorcas on August 19, 2022 at 4:46 PM
Rhodiola Rosea Root can Keep Type 2 Diabetes at Bay

Rhodiola rosea root extract can help ward off type 2 diabetes, reports a new study.

A team of researchers led by the University of California, Irvine has discovered that treatment with an extract from the roots of the Rhodiola rosea plant might be effective for helping manage type 2 diabetes, showing promise as a safe and effective non-pharmaceutical alternative.

Diabetes Diet Plan

Diabetes Diet Plan


Diet plays a significant role in controlling diabetes. Most cases of diabetes are preventable with healthy lifestyle changes.
Advertisement


Botanical Extract Shows Promise as an Alternative to Drug Therapy

The study, recently published online in Scientific Reports, found that in a mouse model of human type 2 diabetes, Rhodiola rosea lowered fasting blood sugar levels, improved response to insulin injections, modulated the composition of bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract and decreased several biomarkers of inflammation.

"The prevalence of type 2 diabetes and the associated health costs have risen steadily in recent decades. Humans have used plants and natural products for thousands of years to treat diseases, and our study shows Rhodiola rosea is a good candidate for further investigation," said corresponding author Dr. Mahtab Jafari, UCI professor of pharmaceutical sciences.
Top 10 Warning Signs of Diabetes You Shouldn't Ignore

Top 10 Warning Signs of Diabetes You Shouldn’t Ignore


Warning signs of diabetes such as increased thirst, urinary frequency, prolonged infections, and delayed wound healing among others should not be ignored.
Advertisement

"Current treatment recommendations include lifestyle changes as well as oral and intravenous medications. However, these drugs have significant limitations or side effects, increasing the need for new therapeutic interventions."

The team utilized a genetically engineered mouse model that develops obesity, insulin resistance and high blood sugar, similar to advanced human type 2 diabetes, to test whether Rhodiola rosea could improve glucose homeostasis. In the study, cohorts of age-matched male and female mice were randomly assigned to one of two groups: control, which received water, or experimental, which were administered Rhodiola rosea extract.

Can Type 2 Diabetes be Treated with Rhodiola rosea?

"Our findings suggest that Rhodiola rosea might be beneficial for treating type 2 diabetes, acting through changes in the microbiome that result in increased gut barrier integrity and decreased translocation of inflammatory molecules into the blood circulation," Jafari said. "Gut barrier integrity influences body weight and insulin response, and this botanical product may improve the responses of liver and muscle tissues to insulin produced by the pancreas."

The team's next steps are to perform a larger follow-up study in a different mouse model of obesity-induced diabetes to confirm these findings and to investigate the molecular mechanisms involved. Ultimately, Jafari hopes to conduct Rhodiola rosea clinical trials in patients with type 2 diabetes.

"Our research presents a solid case for the importance of conducting high-quality pre-clinical studies based on sound methodologies to evaluate the efficacy of standardized plant extracts. We have set the stage for human clinical studies, with the ultimate goal of improving health outcomes for type 2 diabetes patients," Jafari said.

Source: Eurekalert
Home Grown Herbs for Holistic Nutrition

Home Grown Herbs for Holistic Nutrition


Creating a little kitchen garden at home is an immensely fulfilling way to incorporate healing herbs bundled with protective nutrients in the daily diets.
Advertisement

Novel Molecule May Help Fight Type 2 Diabetes, Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Novel Molecule May Help Fight Type 2 Diabetes, Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease


New molecule EPB-53 could lead to new therapeutic strategies to treat non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and type 2 diabetes, finds a new study.
Advertisement
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Recommended Reading
DiabetesDiabetes
Diabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Essentials
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Diabetes and ExerciseDiabetes and Exercise
Diabetic DietDiabetic Diet
Diabetic RetinopathyDiabetic Retinopathy
Insulin Delivery DevicesInsulin Delivery Devices
Otitis MediaOtitis Media
Stress and the Gender DivideStress and the Gender Divide
