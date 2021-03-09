by Shravanthi Vikram on  September 3, 2021 at 11:50 PM Drug News
Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Reduces Covid-19 Infection
The rheumatoid arthritis drug Baricitinib along with other corticosteroids reduces the mortality rate in covid-19 patients compared to those who received the standard treatment, finds a study published in the journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

COVID-19
The SARS-CoV-2 is a single stranded RNA virus that causes Covid-19 infection. The virus mainly affects the upper respiratory tract and causes inflammation in the lungs leading to breathing problems. Severe infection can lead to death as it affects other major organs like the heart, brain, and kidneys.

Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis is an autoimmune inflammatory disorder that causes inflammation in the joints. The symptoms of the condition are joint stiffness in the morning, swollen and tender joints, fatigue, fever, and loss of infection.


Patients who underwent COV-BARRIER trial were selected randomly and were administered with barictinib for 14 days along with the standard medications like remdesiver and dexomethosone. The results showed that

The drug had reduced the 28 day and 60 day mortality by 5%
The patients who were on mechanical ventilator (ECMO) showed greater signs of survival

The drug is an inhibitor of Janus kinases (JAK) 1 and 2 that block the transduction pathways that lead to inflammation caused by the covid-19 infection.

According to Ely- professor at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center "Hospitalized patients with the SARS-CoV-2 infection (which causes COVID-19), often develop an intense hyperinflammatory state that can lead to dysfunction of multiple organs, including acute respiratory distress syndrome, septic shock and death," "It is increasingly evident that treatment with baricitinib may help prevent death in some of the most critically ill COVID-19 patients, and that this class of medications represents an important treatment advance for this vulnerable group of patients in the constantly evolving pandemic,"

More studies are needed to confirm the use of the drug.

Source: Medindia

