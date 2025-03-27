About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Rewriting Medical Textbooks: The Truth About Blood Clotting

by Dr. Leena M on Mar 27 2025 11:15 AM

Platelet spreading and clot contraction are separate processes, opening new possibilities for better treatments for clotting and bleeding disorders.

Rewriting Medical Textbooks: The Truth About Blood Clotting
Blood clotting is a life-saving process, but too much or too little can be dangerous. A groundbreaking study now unveils a hidden secret—two distinct pathways control clot formation. This discovery could transform treatments for bleeding and clotting disorders!

New Metric to Assess Risk of Blood Clot Formation
New Metric to Assess Risk of Blood Clot Formation
Study has identified a new metric for heart function that will help in predicting the future risk of blood clots and preventing it.
Advertisement

How Blood Clots Form

Platelets, which are microscopic cell fragments that circulate in the blood, reach the wound and spread out to prevent blood from spilling out when skin is cut or damaged. Red blood cells are trapped in a blood clot that forms when enough layers of platelets build up, resembling stacks of sandbags against a flood. The clot contracts when a blood vessel breaks, allowing blood to pass through the vessels more easily (1 Trusted Source
Blood clot contraction: Mechanisms, pathophysiology, and disease

Go to source).


Advertisement
Understanding Blood Clot Formation in COVID-19 Patients
Understanding Blood Clot Formation in COVID-19 Patients
Identifying the role of blood clotting factors in life-threatening clots formed in COVID-19 patients helps to develop a new therapeutic intervention.

Breakthrough Discovery

Researchers previously believed platelet spreading and clot contraction followed the same pathway. However, a study from Thomas Jefferson University found they are controlled by different signaling molecules. Blocking one process does not affect the other, opening new possibilities for treating bleeding and clotting disorders.


Advertisement
Formation Of Blood Clots Averted by Flavonoid Compound Found In Foods And Supplements, Proven
Formation Of Blood Clots Averted by Flavonoid Compound Found In Foods And Supplements, Proven
Rutin, a compound usually found in fruits and vegetables and sold over the counter as a dietary supplement, has demonstrated to inhibit the formation of blood clots in an animal model of thrombosis.

Future Implications & Next Steps

Dr. Naik highlights that this is the first evidence of two distinct clotting pathways. Targeting clot contraction without affecting platelet spreading could prevent excessive bleeding. This discovery may improve treatments for implanted devices and reduce side effects of current inhibitors. Next, researchers plan to test these pathways in genetically engineered mice.

Reference:
  1. Blood clot contraction: Mechanisms, pathophysiology, and disease - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36760777/)

Source-Eurekalert
Causes of Blood Clots
Causes of Blood Clots
Any condition that damages the inner lining of a blood vessel causes stagnation of blood or hypercoagulable states can lead to the formation of an abnormal blood clot.

Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional