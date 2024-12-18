Rewriting Fairytales: The Secret Health Struggles of Disney Princesses

Fairytales need a health twist: Disney princesses find a new path to a 'healthier ever after' by tackling health risks.



Fairytales with a Twist

Living happily ever after? The hidden health risks of Disney princesses



More Than a Poisoned Apple: Snow White’s Fight Against Heart Disease and Mental Illness

Princess Jasmine Faces Loneliness Behind the Palace Gates

Brucellosis and Rabies in the Fairytale World of Beauty and the Beast

Dusty Dangers: How Cinderella’s Cleaning Job Could Lead to Lung Disease

Pocahontas' Risky Leap: A Symphony of Fractures Over Nature’s Tune

Sleeping Beauty’s Slumber: The Hidden Risks of Prolonged Sleep

Honor, Duty and Mental Health: Mulan’s Fight Beyond the Battlefield

Rapunzel’s Tangled Tale: The Hidden Danger of Traction Alopecia

Real Fairytale: Disney Must Prioritize Princess Health

A happily ever after might need a wellness check—what if Disney princesses face health challenges too?While Disney princesses appear to live ‘happily ever after’, experts warn in the Christmas issue ofthat they face significant real-world health risks ().Sanne van Dijk and colleagues call on Disney to consider strategies such as mindfulness and personal protection measures to improve princesses’ wellbeing and help them start living healthily ever after.Snow White is the “fairest princess of all” yet as a scullery maid for her wicked stepmother, opportunities for social interaction are extremely limited, putting her at risk of cardiovascular disease, depression, anxiety, and early death, explain the authors.Fortunately, Snow White meets the Seven Dwarfs, who protect her from the dangers of solitude, but then she eats a poisoned apple, highlighting that, for Snow White, the saying “an apple a day keeps the doctor away” fails spectacularly.Princess Jasmine from Aladdin is also at risk of the health effects of loneliness as she grows up within the walls of her palace with no friends at all, note the authors. Meanwhile, her, its natural instincts could lead to a dangerous and potentially fatal situation.In Beauty and the Beast, close contact with the Beast also exposes Belle to many potentially life threatening infectious diseases, such as brucellosis or rabies.Cinderella’s continuous exposure to dust puts her at risk of developing, which is made worse by the fairy godmother spreading massive quantities of magical glitter - otherwise known as aluminium coated microplastics - that can penetrate human lung tissue, explain the authors.In her drive to bring peace between Native Americans and English settlers, Pocahontas’ hand first cliff dive has an impressive falling time of nine seconds. But with an estimated cliff height of 252 m, the authors warn that such a leap would leave Pocahontas with “a symphony of fractures rather than a harmonious tune with nature.”In Sleeping Beauty, princess Aurora’s “infinite sleep” carries risks of cardiovascular disease, stroke, obesity, and diabetes, while prolonged bed rest is linked to increased risk of pressure ulcers and muscle atrophy. Luckily, Prince Philip almost immediately breaks the sleeping spell by kissing Aurora, though the authors note that he also breaks with current social norms by neglecting to obtain consent.While Mulan is celebrated as a warrior who saves the empire of China, she repeatedly experiences pressure from her family to uphold their honor. Women facing honor based violence may experience increased levels of mental ill health from being forced into living a life they did not choose, note the authors.Finally, the authors warn that Rapunzel’s hair follicles are likely to have been damaged from repetitive excessive pulling on her long braid, a condition known as traction alopecia, which can lead to scalp pain, headaches, and permanent hair loss.“Disney must consider interventions to overcome these health challenges, including mindfulness and psychotherapy, training on cohabitation with animals, and personal protection measures against infectious agents and toxic particles,” they write. “Only then can Disney princesses start living healthily ever after.”Source-Eurekalert