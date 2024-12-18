About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Rewriting Fairytales: The Secret Health Struggles of Disney Princesses

by Adeline Dorcas on Dec 18 2024 7:18 PM

Fairytales need a health twist: Disney princesses find a new path to a 'healthier ever after' by tackling health risks.

Rewriting Fairytales: The Secret Health Struggles of Disney Princesses
A happily ever after might need a wellness check—what if Disney princesses face health challenges too?

Top 10 Health Issues in Women
Top 10 Health Issues in Women
What puts women´s health at risk as they get older? Find out more about the top 10 health issues faced by women.
Advertisement

Fairytales with a Twist

While Disney princesses appear to live ‘happily ever after’, experts warn in the Christmas issue of The BMJ that they face significant real-world health risks (1 Trusted Source
Living happily ever after? The hidden health risks of Disney princesses

Go to source).

Sanne van Dijk and colleagues call on Disney to consider strategies such as mindfulness and personal protection measures to improve princesses’ wellbeing and help them start living healthily ever after.


Advertisement
Lung Function Declines Faster in Women Who Clean at Home or Work
Lung Function Declines Faster in Women Who Clean at Home or Work
Cleaning may be bad for women’s health. Long-term lung damage was found in women who clean at home or work.

More Than a Poisoned Apple: Snow White’s Fight Against Heart Disease and Mental Illness

Snow White is the “fairest princess of all” yet as a scullery maid for her wicked stepmother, opportunities for social interaction are extremely limited, putting her at risk of cardiovascular disease, depression, anxiety, and early death, explain the authors.

Fortunately, Snow White meets the Seven Dwarfs, who protect her from the dangers of solitude, but then she eats a poisoned apple, highlighting that, for Snow White, the saying “an apple a day keeps the doctor away” fails spectacularly.


Advertisement
Brucellosis
Brucellosis
Brucellosis is a contagious disease caused by Brucella. It is usually acquired following contact with an infected animal or animal products.

Princess Jasmine Faces Loneliness Behind the Palace Gates

Princess Jasmine from Aladdin is also at risk of the health effects of loneliness as she grows up within the walls of her palace with no friends at all, note the authors. Meanwhile, her pet tiger Rajah not only poses a risk of zoonotic infection, its natural instincts could lead to a dangerous and potentially fatal situation.


Hair Loss in Women
Hair Loss in Women
Hair loss or Alopecia can be emotionally devastating to women but understanding reasons behind hair loss can help in prevention and treatment of hair loss.

Brucellosis and Rabies in the Fairytale World of Beauty and the Beast

In Beauty and the Beast, close contact with the Beast also exposes Belle to many potentially life threatening infectious diseases, such as brucellosis or rabies.

Dusty Dangers: How Cinderella’s Cleaning Job Could Lead to Lung Disease

Cinderella’s continuous exposure to dust puts her at risk of developing occupational lung disease, which is made worse by the fairy godmother spreading massive quantities of magical glitter - otherwise known as aluminium coated microplastics - that can penetrate human lung tissue, explain the authors. Rather than a prince, they suggest Cinderella needs ongoing respiratory therapy to live happily ever after.

Pocahontas' Risky Leap: A Symphony of Fractures Over Nature’s Tune

In her drive to bring peace between Native Americans and English settlers, Pocahontas’ hand first cliff dive has an impressive falling time of nine seconds. But with an estimated cliff height of 252 m, the authors warn that such a leap would leave Pocahontas with “a symphony of fractures rather than a harmonious tune with nature.”

Sleeping Beauty’s Slumber: The Hidden Risks of Prolonged Sleep

In Sleeping Beauty, princess Aurora’s “infinite sleep” carries risks of cardiovascular disease, stroke, obesity, and diabetes, while prolonged bed rest is linked to increased risk of pressure ulcers and muscle atrophy. Luckily, Prince Philip almost immediately breaks the sleeping spell by kissing Aurora, though the authors note that he also breaks with current social norms by neglecting to obtain consent.

Honor, Duty and Mental Health: Mulan’s Fight Beyond the Battlefield

While Mulan is celebrated as a warrior who saves the empire of China, she repeatedly experiences pressure from her family to uphold their honor. Women facing honor based violence may experience increased levels of mental ill health from being forced into living a life they did not choose, note the authors.

Rapunzel’s Tangled Tale: The Hidden Danger of Traction Alopecia

Finally, the authors warn that Rapunzel’s hair follicles are likely to have been damaged from repetitive excessive pulling on her long braid, a condition known as traction alopecia, which can lead to scalp pain, headaches, and permanent hair loss.

Real Fairytale: Disney Must Prioritize Princess Health

“Disney must consider interventions to overcome these health challenges, including mindfulness and psychotherapy, training on cohabitation with animals, and personal protection measures against infectious agents and toxic particles,” they write. “Only then can Disney princesses start living healthily ever after.”

References:
  1. Living happily ever after? The hidden health risks of Disney princesses - (https://www.bmj.com/content/387/bmj.q2497)


Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Lifestyle and Wellness News
View All
Advertisement