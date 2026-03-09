Revolutionizing Xenotransplants: Mussel Protein Adhesive as a Game-Changer

Mussel-derived adhesive protein (invisible shields) could make animal-to-human organ transplants safer by preventing rejection.
A breakthrough mussel-derived adhesive can prevent organ rejection in xenotransplants. The innovative ‘immune-shield’ was developed by researchers from POSTECH and Ewha Womans University. The paper was published in the Journal of Controlled Release.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Sprayable proteinic adhesive microgel-based immunosuppressive therapeutic coating for effective xenograft transplantation
Go to source)
The mussel-inspired adhesive is sprayable and this microgel protein delivers immunosuppressants directly to the transplant site, eliminating systemic side effects and improving xenograft transplantation success.
Can a Mussel-Derived Adhesive Protein Prevent Organ Rejection?Organ transplantation effectively restores damaged organs, yet a critical global shortage persists. While xenotransplantation (animal-to-human) is a promising alternative, immune rejection remains the primary obstacle. The human immune system naturally attacks these transplanted organs as foreign invaders.
While current oral treatments often cause systemic side effects, the mussel-derived ‘immune-shield’ use adhesives to deliver localized protection, significantly improving transplant success and safety for patients worldwide.
To prevent organ rejection, patients must take long-term immunosuppressants. However, oral or injected drugs circulate in the blood, causing serious side effects like kidney toxicity and higher infection risks.
Ultimately, the medicine required to preserve the new organ may weaken the patient’s overall immune system, making recovery tedious.
Why Researchers Use Mussel-Derived Adhesives for Better Organ Coating?The research team led by Professor Hyung Joon Cha at POSTECH and Professor Kye Il Joo at Ewha Womans University focused on a localized approach to drug delivery to the transplant site.
Instead of systemic treatments that affect the entire body, the team developed a novel method to deliver immunosuppressants directly to the transplanted organ, ensuring high precision and reducing overall toxicity.
The team developed ‘immune-shield,’ a technique using mussel-derived adhesive to attach drug-filled microgels directly to organ surfaces. Even underwater, this sprayable protein coats tissues, delivering immunosuppressants locally to the transplant site for maximum precision.
Localized Drug Delivery Prevents Immune Cell InflammationThe ‘immune-shield’ that is applied through a spray method, coats wet organ surfaces with adhesive to form an invisible protective layer. These microgels slowly release immunosuppressants directly at the transplant site, preventing the drug from spreading through the bloodstream to the rest of the body.
In xenotransplantation tests, the mussel-derived adhesive protein significantly cut immune cell infiltration and inflammation, more than doubling the survival of transplanted tissues.
The novel immunology development is proved to be twice as effective as traditional drug delivery methods.
Reference:
