Revolutionizing Xenotransplants: Mussel Protein Adhesive as a Game-Changer

Sprayable proteinic adhesive microgel-based immunosuppressive therapeutic coating for effective xenograft transplantation



Can a Mussel-Derived Adhesive Protein Prevent Organ Rejection?

Why Researchers Use Mussel-Derived Adhesives for Better Organ Coating?

Localized Drug Delivery Prevents Immune Cell Inflammation

A breakthrough innovative approach was developed by researchers from POSTECH and Ewha Womans University. The paper was published in the journal. The approach eliminates systemic side effects and improving xenograft transplantation success.

Organ transplantation effectively restores damaged organs, yet a critical global shortage persists. The human immune system naturally attacks these transplanted organs as foreign invaders.

While current oral treatments often cause systemic side effects, the mussel-derived 'immune-shield' use adhesives to deliver localized protection, significantly improving transplant success and safety for patients worldwide.

To prevent organ rejection, patients must take long-term immunosuppressants. However, oral or systemic immunosuppressants may weaken the patient's overall immune system, making recovery tedious.

The research team led by Professor Hyung Joon Cha at POSTECH and Professor Kye Il Joo at Ewha Womans University focused on a localized approach to drug delivery to the transplant site.

Instead of systemic treatments that affect the entire body, the team developed 'immune-shield,' a technique using mussel-derived adhesive to attach drug-filled microgels directly to organ surfaces. Even underwater, this sprayable protein coats tissues, delivering immunosuppressants locally to the transplant site for maximum precision.

The 'immune-shield' that is applied through a spray method, coats wet organ surfaces with adhesive to form an invisible protective layer. These microgels slowly release immunosuppressants directly at the transplant site, preventing the drug from spreading through the bloodstream to the rest of the body, more than doubling the survival of transplanted tissues.

The novel immunology development is promising for safer xenotransplantation.