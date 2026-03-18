Revolutionizing Pre-Pregnancy Health: A Global Monitoring System Unveiled

Researchers have identified comprehensive indicators to create the first global system for tracking health before pregnancy.

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Measuring progress in pregnancy planning and preconception health



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Measuring progress in pregnancy planning and preconception health - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(26)00192-3/abstract)

Researchers have uncovered a new system as first global framework to monitor pre-pregnancy health.These metrics track overall well-being before conception. Beyond traditional models,. The worldwide framework aims to reduce pregnancy complications and improve long-term outcomes for families.(The system was developed by researchers from University College London (UCL) and the University of Southampton, and the study was published in. As rates of obesity, diabetes, and mental illness are increasing,The researchers had previously looked at relevant health indicators already monitored in England, such asbefore pregnancy to reduce birth defects, producing a report on the state of the nation’s preconception health which was published by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities in England in 2022.In their new research, they asked more than 5,000 people from 13 countries, including Australia, Brazil and Ghana,They found that answers to their surveys were remarkably consistent across country and gender, with. These are therefore important factors that monitoring systems should reflect, they say.At an international workshop in Geneva this November, Professor Judith Stephenson and Dr. Danielle Schoenaker will collaborate with researchers, clinicians, policymakers, and the public to finalize the list of indicators. They will then call on the World Health Organisation, the NHS and other agencies responsible for national health surveillance to incorporate the indicators, where possible, into existing infrastructuresSenior author Professor Judith Stephenson (UCL EGA Institute for Women's Health) said: “This is an ongoing process to prioritise a set of internationally agreed core indicators for monitoring health before pregnancy., but through a rigorous collaborative process we have whittled that number down to around 40.“Indicators relating to conception tend to be from a health professionals’ perspective – we have, for the first time, produced a set of agreed metrics which reflect the views of the general public. Together,“A strong international collaboration is now needed to achieve consensus on which core indicators can be compared across low-, middle- and high-income countries.”Lead author Dr. Danielle Schoenaker, from the University of Southampton and the National Institute for Health and Care Research Southampton Biomedical Research Centre, said: “There is growing evidence that supporting people to optimise health before and between“But without the right monitoring systems, governments and health services cannot easily see whether their policies and programmes are working.“The right set of metrics could also steer future investment in care and support before pregnancy and parenthood,.”Source-Eurekalert