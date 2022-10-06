About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Revitalizing Teeth Through Tissue Regeneration

by Dr. Jayashree on June 10, 2022 at 10:37 PM
Revitalizing Teeth Through Tissue Regeneration

An alternative remedy for restoring the lost tissue in the tooth cavity by inducing the body to regenerate it has been found by researchers at the Rutgers School of Dental Medicine.

How Painful Is Losing A Tooth?

Each year, dentists in the United States perform more than 15 million root canals on infected teeth, removing the inflamed pulp and filling the emptied canal with inert materials such as rubber and cement. What remains is a mineral shell in place of a living tooth.

Teeth lacking dental pulp are more vulnerable to cracking and can respond poorly to future bacterial infections and mechanical injuries.

Bleeding Gums

Bleeding Gums


Bleeding gums is a condition in which blood leaks from the gums and the spaces between the teeth. Gingivitis and periodontitis are the causes of bleeding gums which result in pain and swollen gums.
Advertisement


"In particular, we'd prefer to avoid killing and removing a child's permanent tooth that is still growing, but instead, help the roots thicken and lengthen," said Vivek Kumar, a bioengineer at NJIT.

To find a solution to this menace, researchers created an injectable hydrogel designed to recruit a person's own dental pulp stem cells directly to the disinfected cavity after a root canal.
Tooth Loss – A Risk Factor for Dementia

Tooth Loss – A Risk Factor for Dementia


Dementia and Oral Health: The affinity between the number of teeth missing and the diminishing cognitive function strengthens the evidence linking tooth loss to dementia risk. The timely treatment with dentures and maintaining good oral health may preserve cognitive function.
Advertisement

Composed of biocompatible amino acid peptides that aggregate into fibers, the hydrogel delivers biological cues to direct tissue growth, as well as a scaffold structure to support it.

There are presently no FDA-approved technologies that successfully restore native dental pulp.

The tissue outside of the emptied canal, when poked, forms blood clots that secrete a protein called growth factor that signals cells to produce new tissue to support the root. While some regrows, it is disorganized, lacks the needed tissue differentiation - including nerve cells - and fails to mimic soft tissue.

Hydrogel Therapy Could Help A Wounded Tooth

By contrast, the research team's hydrogel therapy mimics the body's growth factor signaling, and, coupled with known antimicrobial mechanisms engineered into those materials, is capable of promoting tissue healing and regeneration.

In early animal clinical trials, dogs injected with the team's hydrogels formed soft tissue from the tooth apex to the crown in just under a month.

One of the core challenges tissue engineers faces is creating blood vasculature, the plumbing that delivers nutrients to regenerated cells.

To address the problem, the team's hydrogel contains a protein known as a vascular endothelial growth factor that stimulates the growth of new blood vessels.

In a separate study, the group tested a different hydrogel that contained just the antimicrobial peptide. The results showed that in combination with the peptides that spur blood vessel development, it was capable of creating scaffolds that performed both critical functions.

Going forward, they plan to combine and test both therapies in a single hydrogel.



Source: Medindia
New Membrane Helps Regenerate Tissue and Bone for Gum Disease Treatment

New Membrane Helps Regenerate Tissue and Bone for Gum Disease Treatment


Novel periodontal membrane may lead to more effective and reliable therapy for a severe gum disease known as periodontitis. This innovative technique helps regrow gum tissue and bone for treating periodontal disease effectively.
Advertisement

Gum Disease Associated With Increased Risk of Esophageal and Gastric Cancer

Gum Disease Associated With Increased Risk of Esophageal and Gastric Cancer


People with a history of gum disease and tooth loss are at a higher risk of developing esophageal and Gastric Cancer. Bacteria and Oral Hygiene may be the cause
Advertisement
News Category

 





