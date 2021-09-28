Reverse Obesity Associated Heart Disease Risk With Weight Loss

Advertisement

However, little is known about whether the effects of obesity persist in those who subsequently achieve and maintain healthy weight.To find out more about this, researchers analysed cardiovascular risk factors in 20,271-non-elderly US adults (aged 20-69 years) by comparing those who had obesity in the past but had been maintaining weight for at least a year (326) to those who had a healthy weight (6,235) and those who currently have obesity (13,710).The study findings are published in the journalThey used data from a series of cross sections, collected biennially from the 1999-2013 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey to compare the prevalence of high blood pressure, elevated blood cholesterol and type 2 diabetes between the groups.After adjusting for age, gender, smoking and ethnicity, researchers found thatCompared to those who were always healthy weight, people who used to have obesity had three-fold higher odds of diabetes than those who never had obesity.These findings are from observational associations rather than cause and effect, and they cannot rule out the possibility that other unmeasured factors (including socioeconomic status) or missing data (e.g., dietary habits, physical activity behaviours) may have affected the results.The study relied on self-reports of disease diagnosis and medication, as well as highest-ever body weight (which might not be accurate).Finally, this study indicates that losing weight and maintaining it can not only prevent but also reverse significant health problems.Source: Medindia