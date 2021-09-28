About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Reverse Obesity Associated Heart Disease Risk With Weight Loss

by Dr Jayashree on September 28, 2021 at 11:09 PM
Font : A-A+

Reverse Obesity Associated Heart Disease Risk With Weight Loss

Major weight loss appears to reverse most of the heart disease risks linked with obesity, according to a cross-sectional analysis of the US adult population presented at the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD).

More than 40% of adult Americans have obesity (BMI of more than 30kg/m²) and one in 10 have severe obesity.Body weight is directly associated with all heart disease risk factors.

Advertisement


As BMI increases, blood pressure, bad cholesterol, other abnormal blood fats, blood sugar, and inflammation also increases. These changes increase the risk for heart disease, stroke, and death from cardiovascular disease.

However, little is known about whether the effects of obesity persist in those who subsequently achieve and maintain healthy weight.

To find out more about this, researchers analysed cardiovascular risk factors in 20,271-non-elderly US adults (aged 20-69 years) by comparing those who had obesity in the past but had been maintaining weight for at least a year (326) to those who had a healthy weight (6,235) and those who currently have obesity (13,710).
Advertisement

The study findings are published in the journal Diabetologia.

They used data from a series of cross sections, collected biennially from the 1999-2013 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey to compare the prevalence of high blood pressure, elevated blood cholesterol and type 2 diabetes between the groups.

After adjusting for age, gender, smoking and ethnicity, researchers found that the risk of high blood pressure and elevated blood cholesterol were similar in those who used to have obesity and those who had always maintained a healthy weight.

Compared to those who were always healthy weight, people who used to have obesity had three-fold higher odds of diabetes than those who never had obesity.

People with current obesity were seven times as likely to experience diabetes. Those who currently had obesity were also at three times greater odds of current high blood pressure and elevated blood cholesterol.

These findings are from observational associations rather than cause and effect, and they cannot rule out the possibility that other unmeasured factors (including socioeconomic status) or missing data (e.g., dietary habits, physical activity behaviours) may have affected the results.

The study relied on self-reports of disease diagnosis and medication, as well as highest-ever body weight (which might not be accurate).

Finally, this study indicates that losing weight and maintaining it can not only prevent but also reverse significant health problems.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Smoking Increases COVID-19 Severity and Associated Death Ri...
Risk Involved in Weight-loss Surgery Revealed >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Good Nutrition Linked to Better Mental Health in School Children
Good Nutrition Linked to Better Mental Health in School Children
Convulsions / Seizures / Fits - Symptom Evaluation
Convulsions / Seizures / Fits - Symptom Evaluation
World Heart Day 2021 -
World Heart Day 2021 - "Creating Heart-Healthy Environments"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Bariatric Surgery Diet Pills Obesity The Cabbage Diet Zone Diet Mediterranean Diet Bulimia Nervosa The Macrobiotic Diet Height and Weight-Kids Cardiac Catheterization 

Recommended Reading
Diabesity
Diabesity
With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. .....
Metabolic Syndrome
Metabolic Syndrome
Metabolic Syndrome is associated with sedentary lifestyle .It makes a person more prone to ......
Ideal Body Weight
Ideal Body Weight
India and China, which are epicenters of a booming economy, are now witnessing a steady rise in ......
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to ......
Bulimia Nervosa
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followe...
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart condit...
Diet Pills
Diet Pills
Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is th...
Mediterranean Diet
Mediterranean Diet
Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet pla...
Obesity
Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the heal...
The Cabbage Diet
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage....
Zone Diet
Zone Diet
The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins ....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close