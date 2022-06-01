Revealing New Biomarkers Linked to Autism Risk

Advertisement

The new study aligns with evidence that. In the study, researchers analyzed the presence of 60 molecular markers of the immune response, including cytokines and growth factors.Blood samples were collected during pregnancy (maternal mid-gestational blood sample) and at birth (cord blood) from 957 children, roughly half of whom were later diagnosed with ASD.The study linked ASD risk to groupings of inflammation-related molecules, with different groupings seen in boys versus girls.Among the most predictive molecules were interleukins like IL1RA and IL4.Biomarkers collected at birth were only slightly less predictive than those collected during pregnancy.They also found immune signatures in mid-pregnancy blood samples from mothers and umbilical cord blood from children later diagnosed with autism that correlate with responses to infection, and molecules important for the development of the brain and its blood supply.Future research will focus on finding the triggers for inflammation and links between those triggers and genetic susceptibility in autism.Source: Medindia